Monsters Advance to Division Semifinals After 4-3 Double OT Win against Marlies

April 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in double overtime on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters advance to the North Division Semifinals after winning the North Division First Round best-of-three series 2-0.

The Marlies struck first with a goal from Zach Solow at 14:35 of the opening frame leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Toronto's Solow scored again at 4:03 of the second period, but Hunter McKown opened the offensive floodgates with a goal at 7:47 assisted by Madison Bowey cutting the score to 2-1. Rocco Grimaldi tied the game with a marker at 14:58 off feeds from Denton Mateychuk and McKown and Mateychuk followed with an unassisted tally at 17:16 putting Cleveland ahead 3-2 heading into the final intermission. The Marlies were awared a penalty shot at 4:50 of the final frame that Robert Mastrosimone converted on tying the game and forcing overtime. Following a scoreless 20 extra minutes, James Malatesta scored the game-winning goal at 19:05 of the second overtime securing the 4-3 win and the Monsters advacement to the North Division Semifinals against the Laval Rocket.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 39 shots for the win while Toronto's Matt Murray made 46 saves in defeat.

The Monsters will face the Laval Rocket in the best-of-five series that will begin with Game 1 in Cleveland on either Wednesday, April 30 or Thursday, May 1. The exact date will be finalized Monday evening based on the outcome of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat series in which a potential Game 5 may be played at Rocket Arena on April 30. Game 2 is confirmed for Friday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. in Cleveland. The full North Division Semifinals schedule will be released shortly.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT 2OT Final

CLE 0 3 0 0 1 4

TOR 1 1 1 0 0 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 50 0/2 1/1 4 min / 2 inf

TOR 42 0/1 2/2 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record

CLE Greaves W 39 3 2-0

TOR Murray L 46 4 0-1

