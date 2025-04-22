Premium Seats Open for Friday's Playoff Game

April 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Playoff hockey is coming to the BMO Center this Friday and you now have the rare opportunity to score seats not normally available, including Club Lounge, glass, and lower center sections! Club Lounge tickets include a buffet dinner and wait service with a one-of-a-kind view of the game.

These seats WILL GO FAST so get yours now before it's too late.

Puck drop for Game 2 between the IceHogs and Chicago Wolves is 7 p.m. this Friday. As is our tradition, enjoy $2 beer and $2 soft drinks while you cheer the IceHogs on in what promises to be an electric playoff atmosphere!

