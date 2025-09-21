Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

Published on September 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its 2025 Training Camp roster to 46 players (26 forwards, 14 defensemen and six goaltenders) after making the following eight roster moves.

An updated roster for the Ducks' 2025 Training Camp presented BYLT is attached.

Assigned to Junior Team: 

Emile Guite - Left Wing (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)

Maxim Masse - Right Wing (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)

Alexis Mathieu - Defenseman (Baie-Comeau, QMJHL)

Ethan Procyszyn - Center (North Bay, OHL)

Noah Read - Center (London, OHL)

Tarin Smith - Defenseman (Everett, WHL)

Brady Turko - Right Wing (Brandon, WHL)

Darels Uljanskis - Defenseman (Flint, OHL)







American Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.