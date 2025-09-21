Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its 2025 Training Camp roster to 46 players (26 forwards, 14 defensemen and six goaltenders) after making the following eight roster moves.
Assigned to Junior Team:
Emile Guite - Left Wing (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)
Maxim Masse - Right Wing (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)
Alexis Mathieu - Defenseman (Baie-Comeau, QMJHL)
Ethan Procyszyn - Center (North Bay, OHL)
Noah Read - Center (London, OHL)
Tarin Smith - Defenseman (Everett, WHL)
Brady Turko - Right Wing (Brandon, WHL)
Darels Uljanskis - Defenseman (Flint, OHL)
