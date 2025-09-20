Rangers Assign Goaltenders Hugo Ollas and Callum Tung to Wolf Pack
Published on September 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned goaltenders Hugo Ollas and Callum Tung to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Additionally, the Rangers have released forwards Gavin Hain, Zakary Karpa, Sullivan Mack and Kyle Jackson and defensemen Chris Ortiz and Cooper Moore from their professional tryout agreements (PTO).
All six players are under contract with the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season and will report to Hartford.
American Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025
- Rangers Assign Goaltenders Hugo Ollas and Callum Tung to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Rangers Assign Goaltenders Hugo Ollas and Callum Tung to Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Announce Time Changes to 2025-26 Schedule
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule
- Wolf Pack to Face Bridgeport Islanders in Preseason Home-And-Home Set
- Wolf Pack Announce Three Time Changes to 2025-26 Schedule