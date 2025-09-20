Rangers Assign Goaltenders Hugo Ollas and Callum Tung to Wolf Pack

Published on September 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned goaltenders Hugo Ollas and Callum Tung to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the Rangers have released forwards Gavin Hain, Zakary Karpa, Sullivan Mack and Kyle Jackson and defensemen Chris Ortiz and Cooper Moore from their professional tryout agreements (PTO).

All six players are under contract with the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season and will report to Hartford.







American Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025

Rangers Assign Goaltenders Hugo Ollas and Callum Tung to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.