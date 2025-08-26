First-Half Tickets for Belleville Seasons 2025-26 Season on Sale September 2

Published on August 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce that single-game tickets for the first half of the club's 2025-26 AHL home schedule will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. ET, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for all home games from the home opener against the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) on Saturday, October 18, to the matchup on December 31, 2025, against the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens).

Starting next Tuesday, tickets for these games can be purchased online anytime via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office, located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, during its regular hours of operation.

Information on single-game seats for the second half of the season will be released in the fall.

The full Belleville Senators 2025-26 schedule is available here. More information on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Senators' website.







American Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.