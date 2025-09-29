Firebirds Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), have released the roster for the team's 2025-26 Training Camp.

The 30-man roster consists of 18 forwards, eight defensemen, and four goalies. There are 15 NHL contracted players, 10 on AHL contracts, and five professional try-outs (PTO).

Note: Additional players can still be assigned by the Seattle Kraken throughout the duration of Training Camp and the regular season.

The Firebirds will play its lone preseason game on Thursday, October 2nd against the Ontario Reign at the Toyota Sports Performance Center, the official practice facility of the Los Angeles Kings and Ontario Reign, in El Segundo, CA. The game will be open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis as this is a non-ticketed event. Puck drop is slated for 4:00 p.m. PT.







