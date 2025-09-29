Predators Assign 19 to Milwaukee
Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the following players will report to Milwaukee Admirals training camp:
Forwards: Daniel Carr, David Edstrom, Dylan Gambrell, Kalan Lind, Kyle Marino, Cole O'Hara, Isaac Ratcliffe, Austin Roest, Ryder Rolston, Oasiz Wiesblatt, Joey Willis
Defensemen: Andrew Gibson, Zack Hayes, Jack Matier, Chad Nychuk, Ryan Ufko
Goaltenders: Magnus Chrona, Ethan Haider, T.J. Semptimphelter
The Ads training camp roster, which is attached here, sits at 25 players.
The Admirals will have their first practice of the season on Tuesday, September 30 th with a 1:30 pm practice at Panther Arena. They will play a pair of pre-season games, at home on Friday, October 3 rd against Rockford and the following night in Chicago, before beginning the regular season on Saturday, October 11 th at 6 pm on the road against the IceHogs.
