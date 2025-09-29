Rangers Assign Five to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forwards Jaroslav Chmelaø, Adam Sýkora, and Kalle Väisänen and defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Case McCarthy to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Chmelaø, 22, appeared in 71 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2024-25 season. He recorded 29 points (12 g, 17 a), finishing sixth on the club in scoring. The native of Nove Mesto nad Metuji, Czechia, was selected in the fifth round, 144 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Sýkora, 21, scored a career-high nine goals, 21 assists, and 30 points in 71 games with the Wolf Pack a season ago. The native of Piestany, Slovakia, finished fifth on the Wolf Pack in scoring during the 2024-25 campaign. Sýkora was selected in the second round, 63 rd overall, by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Väisänen, 22, skated in 48 games with Ilves Tampere in Liiga, scoring nine points (5 g, 4 a). He also appeared in five playoff games with the club. The native of Kotka, Finland, was selected in the fourth round, 106 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Dorrington, 21, concluded his NCAA career by scoring a career-high 15 points (2 g, 13 a) in 37 games with Northeastern University. Following his collegiate career, Dorrington appeared in nine games with the Wolf Pack, notching two points (1 g, 1 a).

The native of North Reading, MA, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round, 176 th overall, in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He was acquired by the Rangers on Jan. 31, 2025, from the Canucks.

McCarthy, 24, dressed in 19 games with the ECHL's Bloomington Bison and 16 games with the Wolf Pack a season ago. With the Bison, McCarthy notched seven points (2 g, 5 a). As a member of the Wolf Pack, McCarthy recorded one assist.

The native of Troy, NY, was selected in the fourth round, 118th overall, by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He signed with the Wolf Pack following his colligate career on Apr. 16, 2024.

The Wolf Pack's 2025 Training Camp roster currently consists of 15 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders for a total of 26 players.

Forwards (15): Adam Sýkora, Jaroslav Chmelaø, Kalle Väisänen, Kyle Jackson, Gavin Hain, Zakary Karpa, Sullivan Mack, Brett Budgell*, Daniel Tedesco*, Shane Ott*, Mark Kaleinikovas*, Chongmin Lee*, Mikael Robidoux*, Liam Devlin*, and Noah Kane*

Defensemen (9): Case McCarthy, Jackson Dorrington, Cooper Moore, Chris Ortiz, Cullen Ferguson*, Parker Gavlas*, Jae Seung Lee*, Nick Carabin*, and Theo Calvas*

Goaltenders (2); Hugo Ollas and Callum Thung

