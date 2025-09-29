Monsters Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Details

Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the initial roster and schedule for the club's 2025-26 Training Camp. On-ice camp sessions begin Monday, September 29 at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville and will initially feature 21 players; 12 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders, as outlined alphabetically by position below.

All on-ice sessions are free to attend, open to the public, and subject to change in terms of date and time. Additions to Cleveland's training camp roster will be announced as camp proceeds.

2025-26 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (21) - accurate as of 9/29/25

Forwards (12)

Roman Ahcan, Riley Bezeau, Luca Del Bel Belluz, James Malatesta, Max McCue, Hunter McKown, Ryland Mosley, Justin Pearson*, Luca Pinelli, Owen Sillinger, Tate Singleton*, Jack Williams

Defensemen (7)

Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Corson Ceulemans, Will MacKinnon, Caleb MacDonald, Dysin Mayo, Guillaume Richard, Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders (2)

Nolan Lalonde, Zachary Sawchenko

* - Training Camp Tryout

Cleveland Monsters 2025-26 Training Camp Schedule

Brunswick Auto Mart Arena - 15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136

Monday, September 29th 11:00 am

Tuesday, September 30th 11:00 am

Wednesday, October 1st 11:00 am

Friday, October 3rd 11:00 am

Saturday, October 4th 10:30 am







American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.