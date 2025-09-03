My First Checkers Game Set for October 18

For that game only, tickets for kids 12 and under are just $5 when purchased with an adult ticket.

The puck drops for that Saturday game against the Iowa Wild at 6 p.m., with Bojangles Coliseum doors opening one hour prior.

For questions for more information, call (704) 342-4423.

