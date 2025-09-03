Groups and Flex Tickets for 2025-26 Season on Sale Now

Published on September 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced today that Group Tickets and Flex Ticket Plans for the upcoming 2025-26 season at Acrisure Arena are on sale now, giving fans even more ways to enjoy the action and be part of Firebirds Territory.

Groups of 10 or more can enjoy exclusive benefits such as no service fees, block seating in prime locations, fundraising opportunities, and more! Flex Plans give fans the freedom to choose when to attend, how many tickets to purchase, and where to sit, all while saving with no added taxes or fees, making them a perfect option for families, friends, and clients alike.

Group Tickets

Groups of 10 or more can take advantage of exclusive benefits, including:

No service fees on tickets

Reserved block seating in the best available locations

Exclusive gameday experiences available only to groups

Recognition on the Acrisure Arena video board

Fundraising opportunities to support your school, team, or organization

Whether for businesses, schools, community groups, or family outings, group packages are a perfect way to create unforgettable memories while enjoying the excitement of Firebirds hockey.

Flex Ticket Plans

For fans seeking flexibility, the Firebirds are offering 12-Ticket Flex Plans that allow you to choose when to go and where to sit - all on your schedule. Benefits include:

Special savings with no added taxes or fees

The ability to purchase tickets as gifts for family, friends, or clients

The freedom to use tickets throughout the season for the games that fit best

Individual game tickets for the 2025-26 season are slated to go on sale on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.







