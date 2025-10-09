Monsters Sign Veteran Defenseman Will Butcher to AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the team signed veteran defenseman Will Butcher to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season. In 15 appearances for the KHL's Barys Astana last season, Butcher registered 0-3-3 with four penalty minutes and added 3-8-11 with two penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 32 appearances for the DEL's EHC Munchen, adding 0-3-3 with two penalty minutes in five playoff games.

A 5'10", 190 lb. left-shooting native of Sun Prairie, WI, Butcher, 30, was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 275 career NHL appearances for the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres spanning five seasons from 2017-22, Butcher posted 16-98-114 with 34 penalty minutes and was named to the 2017-18 NHL All-Rookie Team. In 103 career AHL appearances for the Texas Stars, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and Iowa Wild spanning two seasons from 2022-24, Butcher tallied 12-47-59 with 24 penalty minutes and a +8 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Butcher compiled a decorated collegiate career at the University of Denver spanning four seasons from 2013-17, providing 28-75-103 with 53 penalty minutes and a +49 rating. In 2016-17, Butcher claimed the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey's top player and USA Hockey's Jim Johannson Award as college hockey's player of the year. That season, Butcher also helped Denver win the NCAA National Championship and NCHC Regular-Season Championship, was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team, the NCAA Lowe's Senior Class All-American Second Team, and the NCHC's First All-Star Team. Additionally in 2016-17, Butcher was named the NCHC's Player of the Year, the NCHC's Best Offensive Defenseman, and an NCAA (West) First Team All-American. In 2015-16, Butcher was named to the NCHC's First All-Star Team and the NCAA (West) Second All-Star Team, and helped Denver claim the 2013-14 NCHC Tournament Championship.

In 59 career USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program spanning parts of three seasons from 2010-13, Butcher logged 5-20-25 with six penalty minutes and a +12 rating and helped Dubuque claim the 2010-11 Clark Cup Championship. Butcher also represented Team USA at the 2014 and 2015 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and the 2018 IIHF World Championships.







