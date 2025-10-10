Roadrunners Announce 2025-26 Opening Roster

Published on October 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, today announced the team's roster ahead of the 2025-26 season opener against the Ontario Reign on Friday at Toyota Arena.

The Roadrunners arrived in California on Wednesday to open a two-game weekend series against their Pacific Division and I-10 rival. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. AZT on Friday and 3:00 p.m. AZT on Sunday.

Fans can listen to Friday's games live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, and watch on AHLTV on FloHockey. Sunday's matchup will be broadcast on KXEW 1600 AM and the iHeartRadio app, and streamed on AHLTV on FloHockey.

Following the weekend series, Tucson returns home to open a six-game homestand at Tucson Arena, beginning with the home opener against the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. AZT. Tickets can be purchased using the link here.

The Roadrunners' opening roster features 24 players: 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders. Head Coach Steve Potvin's group includes 17 returning players from last season along with seven newcomers, including three rookies and four veteran additions.

Forwards:

#12 Owen Allard

#16 Ryan McGregor

#17 Ty Tullio

#21 Kevin Rooney

#22 Ben McCartney

#23 Michal Kunc

#25 Sammy Walker

#27 Austin Poganski

#39 Cameron Hebig

#43 Julian Lutz

#45 Noel Nordh

#50 Daniil But

#71 Sam Lipkin

#94 Miko Matikka

Defense:

#5 Robbie Russo

#7 Scott Perunovich

#8 Artem Duda

#10 Maveric Lamoureaux

#42 Lleyton Moore

#44 Kevin Connauton

#55 Max Szuber

#79 Montana Onyebuchi

Goaltenders:

#30 Jaxson Stauber

#31 Matthew Villalta







