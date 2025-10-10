Roadrunners Announce 2025-26 Opening Roster
Published on October 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, today announced the team's roster ahead of the 2025-26 season opener against the Ontario Reign on Friday at Toyota Arena.
The Roadrunners arrived in California on Wednesday to open a two-game weekend series against their Pacific Division and I-10 rival. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. AZT on Friday and 3:00 p.m. AZT on Sunday.
Fans can listen to Friday's games live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, and watch on AHLTV on FloHockey. Sunday's matchup will be broadcast on KXEW 1600 AM and the iHeartRadio app, and streamed on AHLTV on FloHockey.
Following the weekend series, Tucson returns home to open a six-game homestand at Tucson Arena, beginning with the home opener against the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. AZT. Tickets can be purchased using the link here.
The Roadrunners' opening roster features 24 players: 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders. Head Coach Steve Potvin's group includes 17 returning players from last season along with seven newcomers, including three rookies and four veteran additions.
Forwards:
#12 Owen Allard
#16 Ryan McGregor
#17 Ty Tullio
#21 Kevin Rooney
#22 Ben McCartney
#23 Michal Kunc
#25 Sammy Walker
#27 Austin Poganski
#39 Cameron Hebig
#43 Julian Lutz
#45 Noel Nordh
#50 Daniil But
#71 Sam Lipkin
#94 Miko Matikka
Defense:
#5 Robbie Russo
#7 Scott Perunovich
#8 Artem Duda
#10 Maveric Lamoureaux
#42 Lleyton Moore
#44 Kevin Connauton
#55 Max Szuber
#79 Montana Onyebuchi
Goaltenders:
#30 Jaxson Stauber
#31 Matthew Villalta
American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2025
- Series Preview - Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Meet the 2025-26 Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Reign Announce Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Phantoms Announce Season Opening Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Announce 2025-26 Opening Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Griffins Begin 30th Anniversary Season in Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dyllan Gill to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Loan F Kyle Jackson to ECHL's Bloomington Bison, Release D Parker Gavlas from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Name Mason Shaw 13th Captain in Franchise History - Manitoba Moose
- Fortune Tires to Present AHL's "Expect More" Player of the Month Award - AHL
- Monsters Announce 2025-26 Television and Audio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Announces Enhanced Video Review Partnership with Spiideo - AHL
- Monsters Sign Veteran Defenseman Will Butcher to AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Series Preview - Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Announce 2025-26 Opening Roster
- Roadrunners Wrap up Preseason with 2-0 Loss to Henderson
- Roadrunners Come up Short in 2-1 Preseason Opener at Henderson
- Preseason Preview - Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights