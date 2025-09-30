Admirals Get Five from Nashville

Published on September 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that forwards Jake Lucchini and Navrin Mutter; defensemen Kevin Gravel and Jordan Oesterle; and goaltender Matt Murray will report to Milwaukee training camp.

The Ads training camp roster, which is attached here, sits at 30 players.

The Admirals began training camp today, September 30th, and will play a pair of pre-season games, at home on Friday, October 3rd against Rockford and the following night in Chicago, before beginning the regular season on Saturday, October 11th at 6 pm on the road against the IceHogs.







