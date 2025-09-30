Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Theme and Promotional Knights

Published on September 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today the Theme and Promotional Knight schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Silver Knights schedule features 36 regular season home games. The schedule will feature 22 exclusive giveaways and 13 Theme Knights. All home games will be played at Lee's Family Forum.

SILVER KNIGHTS 2025-26 HOME GAME SCHEDULE

All games and giveaways are subject to change.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 10 vs. ABB - Opening Knight presented by Lee's Discount Liquor

Magnet schedule giveaway (First 3,000 fans)

Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. ABB - Harold's Hat Giveaway

A bucket hat inspired by our very own Town Crier, Harold! (First 2,500 fans)

Friday, Oct. 24 vs. SD

Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. SD - Knightmare on Ice presented by Travel Nevada

Trick or treat tote bag giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

Wednesday, Oct. 29 vs. ONT

NOVEMBER

Wednesday, Nov. 5 vs. SD - Cheers and Beers

*MEMBER EXCLUSIVE: Limited edition lapel pin

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. CGY - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada

Travel sunscreen giveaway (First 3,000 fans)

Sunday, Nov. 16 vs. CGY - Kids Day

Youth hockey jersey giveaway - Available in youth sizes S - XL, while supplies last (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Friday, Nov. 21 vs. MIL

Lucky Christmas tree topper giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. MIL - Wands & Wizards Knight presented by M Resort

House sorting scarf giveaway (First 3,000 fans)

DECEMBER

Friday, Dec. 5 vs. BAK

* MEMBER EXCLUSIVE: Holiday jersey ornament

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. BAK

Holiday tree skirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

Tuesday, Dec. 16 vs. SD - Lucky Launch presented by America First Credit Union

Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. CV - Kids Day

Kid's Pajama Pants Giveaway - School's out and we're throwing a PJ Party! Get to the game early to claim your pair of exclusive HSK pajama pants. (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Tuesday, Dec. 30 vs. ONT

HSK dad hat giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

JANUARY

Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. COL - Military Appreciation Knight presented by Sunshine Minting

HSK wall flag giveaway (First 3,000 fans)

Sunday, Jan. 4 vs. COL - Kids Day presented by Nevada Dairy Council

Knight Bites Bowl Set - A custom HSK cereal bowl and spoon set to enjoy back-to-school snacks in style! (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. TUC

Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. TUC - Kids Day

Backyard Battle Set - Get ready for backyard fun with this Knights Street Hockey Set! It includes two street hockey sticks and two street hockey balls. (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. BAK

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 6 vs. CV

Saturday, Feb. 7 vs. CV - Henderson Winter Games presented by Sam & Ash Injury Law

HSK beanie giveaway (First 3,000 fans)

Friday, Feb. 20 vs. ABB

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. ABB - Lunar New Year Knight

HSK building blocks set (First 1,500 fans)

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. COL

Snoopy plush giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

MARCH

Sunday, Mar. 1 vs. COL - Jurassic Knight // Kids Day

Lucky's Loot Wallet Giveaway - Store your loot like a Knight with this HSK wallet! (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Wednesday, Mar. 4 vs. CV

Sunday, Mar. 8 vs. ONT

Saturday, Mar. 21 vs. TEX - Star Wars Knight

Hawaiian shirt giveaway (First 2,500 fans)

Sunday, Mar. 22 vs. TEX - Kids Day

Kid's Beach Towel - Show your House Henderson pride this summer with an exclusive Silver Knights beach towel. (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Wednesday, Mar. 25 vs. ONT

APRIL

Friday, Apr. 3 vs. TUC

Saturday, Apr. 4 vs. TUC - Donate Life Knight presented by Nevada Donor Network

Glow stick giveaway (First 3,000 fans)

Friday, Apr. 10 vs. SJ - Wrestling Knight

Championship belt fanny pack giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

Saturday, Apr. 11 vs. SJ

Lucky duck giveaway (First 2,500 fans)

Tuesday, Apr. 14 vs. BAK - Fan Appreciation Knight presented by Toyota

Team photo giveaway (First 2,500 fans)







American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.