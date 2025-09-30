Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Theme and Promotional Knights
Published on September 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today the Theme and Promotional Knight schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Silver Knights schedule features 36 regular season home games. The schedule will feature 22 exclusive giveaways and 13 Theme Knights. All home games will be played at Lee's Family Forum.
SILVER KNIGHTS 2025-26 HOME GAME SCHEDULE
All games and giveaways are subject to change.
OCTOBER
Friday, Oct. 10 vs. ABB - Opening Knight presented by Lee's Discount Liquor
Magnet schedule giveaway (First 3,000 fans)
Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. ABB - Harold's Hat Giveaway
A bucket hat inspired by our very own Town Crier, Harold! (First 2,500 fans)
Friday, Oct. 24 vs. SD
Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. SD - Knightmare on Ice presented by Travel Nevada
Trick or treat tote bag giveaway (First 1,000 fans)
Wednesday, Oct. 29 vs. ONT
NOVEMBER
Wednesday, Nov. 5 vs. SD - Cheers and Beers
*MEMBER EXCLUSIVE: Limited edition lapel pin
Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. CGY - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada
Travel sunscreen giveaway (First 3,000 fans)
Sunday, Nov. 16 vs. CGY - Kids Day
Youth hockey jersey giveaway - Available in youth sizes S - XL, while supplies last (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Friday, Nov. 21 vs. MIL
Lucky Christmas tree topper giveaway (First 1,500 fans)
Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. MIL - Wands & Wizards Knight presented by M Resort
House sorting scarf giveaway (First 3,000 fans)
DECEMBER
Friday, Dec. 5 vs. BAK
* MEMBER EXCLUSIVE: Holiday jersey ornament
Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. BAK
Holiday tree skirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans)
Tuesday, Dec. 16 vs. SD - Lucky Launch presented by America First Credit Union
Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. CV - Kids Day
Kid's Pajama Pants Giveaway - School's out and we're throwing a PJ Party! Get to the game early to claim your pair of exclusive HSK pajama pants. (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Tuesday, Dec. 30 vs. ONT
HSK dad hat giveaway (First 1,500 fans)
JANUARY
Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. COL - Military Appreciation Knight presented by Sunshine Minting
HSK wall flag giveaway (First 3,000 fans)
Sunday, Jan. 4 vs. COL - Kids Day presented by Nevada Dairy Council
Knight Bites Bowl Set - A custom HSK cereal bowl and spoon set to enjoy back-to-school snacks in style! (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. TUC
Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. TUC - Kids Day
Backyard Battle Set - Get ready for backyard fun with this Knights Street Hockey Set! It includes two street hockey sticks and two street hockey balls. (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. BAK
FEBRUARY
Friday, Feb. 6 vs. CV
Saturday, Feb. 7 vs. CV - Henderson Winter Games presented by Sam & Ash Injury Law
HSK beanie giveaway (First 3,000 fans)
Friday, Feb. 20 vs. ABB
Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. ABB - Lunar New Year Knight
HSK building blocks set (First 1,500 fans)
Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. COL
Snoopy plush giveaway (First 1,500 fans)
MARCH
Sunday, Mar. 1 vs. COL - Jurassic Knight // Kids Day
Lucky's Loot Wallet Giveaway - Store your loot like a Knight with this HSK wallet! (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Wednesday, Mar. 4 vs. CV
Sunday, Mar. 8 vs. ONT
Saturday, Mar. 21 vs. TEX - Star Wars Knight
Hawaiian shirt giveaway (First 2,500 fans)
Sunday, Mar. 22 vs. TEX - Kids Day
Kid's Beach Towel - Show your House Henderson pride this summer with an exclusive Silver Knights beach towel. (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Wednesday, Mar. 25 vs. ONT
APRIL
Friday, Apr. 3 vs. TUC
Saturday, Apr. 4 vs. TUC - Donate Life Knight presented by Nevada Donor Network
Glow stick giveaway (First 3,000 fans)
Friday, Apr. 10 vs. SJ - Wrestling Knight
Championship belt fanny pack giveaway (First 1,500 fans)
Saturday, Apr. 11 vs. SJ
Lucky duck giveaway (First 2,500 fans)
Tuesday, Apr. 14 vs. BAK - Fan Appreciation Knight presented by Toyota
Team photo giveaway (First 2,500 fans)
