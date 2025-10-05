Dallas Stars Loan Four Players to Texas Stars

Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned four players to the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League, including forwards Justin Hryckowian, Cameron Hughes, and Arttu Hyry, and defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok.

The Texas Stars also released eight players from their training camp tryouts, including goaltender Nolan Maier, defensemen Jeff Baum, Jake Boltmann, and Eric Parker, and forwards Daniyal Dzhanhiyev, Robbie Holmes, Liam Malmquist and Mason Nevers.

The Stars' AHL training camp roster now consists of 32 players, including 18 forwards, 11 defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Texas begins the 2025-26 season on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:00 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Season tickets and individual tickets are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

