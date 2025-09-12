Phantoms Unveil New Videoboard at PPL Center

Published on September 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to unveil a major upgrade to the PPL Center gameday experience for the 2025-26 season with the installation of a brand-new, state-of-the-art videoboard.

Bigger, brighter, and bolder than ever, fans can witness the new board's debut this weekend when the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers square off in the annual Rookie Series.

From the moment the puck drops, fans will notice significant improvements in size, clarity, and presentation compared to the original videoboard first installed during the arena's opening in September 2014.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on this new LED display project," said GoVision LLC Senior Vice President Matt Ritter, who also helped construct the original board. "This new equipment ensures the Phantoms remain on the cutting edge of technology, delivering the energy and excitement their fans deserve every night."

The new centerpiece transforms the inside of PPL Center by combining 24.6' x 22.97' sideline screens with 22.97' x 22.97' endzone screens for a jaw-dropping nearly 2,200 square feet of LED brilliance-almost double the footprint of its predecessor.

Aside from its difference in size, the new design boasts 13.3 million total pixels between its 1920×1792 sideline screens and 1792×1792 endzone screens to provide high-definition visuals from live action, replays, and dynamic game-day graphics. The system ensures an increase in picture detail three times greater than the old center hung.

Engineered with a 3.91mm pixel pitch, the display is built from 378 LED cabinets and 3,024 individual LED tiles, producing ultra-high-definition resolution and breathtaking picture clarity.

Featuring a signature "edgeless" design, the latest installment incorporates next-generation technology better than many videoboards across NHL arenas, to create a seamless, immersive viewing experience from any seat.

Similar upgrades are also set to be made for the LED ribbon boards surrounding the lower bowl later this month before the Phantoms return to the ice for the start of the season in October.

Constructed over the summer, the new videoboard represents an exciting cutting-edge addition to PPL Center's fan experience, raising the bar for live entertainment in the Lehigh Valley and reinforcing its reputation as one of the premier venues in the AHL.

Be among the first to see the Phantoms' new state-of-the-art videoboard this weekend during the Rookie Series! Experience a New Era of Orange at PPL Center with a pair of epic on-ice battles between the Flyers and Rangers rookies by purchasing tickets here.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms excitement officially commences with Opening Night on October 11 against the Belleville Senators including a Rally Towel giveaway. Opening Weekend continues on Sunday, October 12 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins featuring Phantoms Trading Card sets.







American Hockey League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.