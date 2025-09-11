Syracuse Crunch Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season. The promotional schedule highlights theme nights, giveaways and discounts for the upcoming season.

Season Long Promotions

Military Discount: Active military and veterans can show a military ID at the Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office to purchase a discounted $20 ticket, limited to one per military ID per game.

Kinney Drugs tHRiVe Discount: Fans who present their tHRiVe Rewards card at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office will be able to purchase tickets to any regular season Friday night home Crunch game for just $20 per ticket, limited to one per person per game.

The Summit Federal Credit Union Nights: Fans who present their The Summit FCU bank card at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office will be able to purchase discounted tickets to games on Oct. 18, Nov. 29, Jan. 10, Feb. 21, March 21 and April 3.

Hofmann Family 4-Pack: The Hofmann Family 4-Pack is $120 and includes four (4) game tickets, four (4) vouchers for Hofmann hot dogs and four (4) vouchers for soft drinks. This offer is valid for any regular season home game. Not available for purchase day of game.

*Additional fees may apply

Theme Nights and Promotions

Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. Rochester Americans - 2025-26 Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital

Special pregame ceremony celebrating a new season of Crunch hockey

Fans will receive an LED stick giveaway courtesy of Upstate University Hospital

Friday, Oct. 24 vs. Utica Comets -Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center

Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center will raise awareness and funds for She Matters, an initiative of the Upstate Cancer Center that aims to increase mammography screening for underserved women

Mystery pucks featuring the Crunch and Upstate Cancer Center logos will be available for purchase

Fans are encouraged to sport pink at the game

Magnet schedule giveaway presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Friday, Oct. 31 vs. Utica Comets - Halloween Spooktacular

Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes

Kids are invited to trick-or-treat on the ice after the game

Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. Belleville Senators - Lung Cancer Awareness Night presented by Upstate Cancer Center

The team will share messaging and information about lung cancer

The Upstate Cancer Center will have a table on the concourse

Friday, Nov. 14 vs. Hershey Bears - Military Appreciation Night presented by Visions Federal Credit Union

The Crunch will wear special Military Appreciation Night jerseys

All active and retired members of the United States Military and their families with valid identification are offered complimentary tickets, courtesy of Visions Federal Credit Union, local organizations and fan donations

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss

When the Crunch score their first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to toss stuffed animals onto the ice

All fluffy friends will be cleaned by Stanley Steemer and donated

Saturday, Nov. 29 vs. Utica Comets - Hockey Fights Cancer benefiting Upstate Cancer Center

The Crunch will raise funds and awareness for cancer research at the Upstate Cancer Center

The team will wear Hockey Fights Cancer specialty jerseys

Saturday, Dec. 13 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Ogre Night

The first game of the Crunch-Con series

The Upstate Medical University Arena will turn into a swamp for a night celebrating your favorite green ogre

Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Mental Wellness Night

The team will share messaging supporting positive mental wellness

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Laval Rocket - Dinosaur Night presented by The MOST

The Crunch are going prehistoric and bringing dinosaurs to the Upstate Medical University Arena

Monday, Jan. 19 vs. Rochester Americans - Monday Matinee presented by Lifespan Speech & Swallowing Services

Join the Crunch for a 1 p.m. puck drop at the Upstate Medical University Arena

Discounted tickets for children 12 and under

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Utica Comets - Wizarding Night

The second game of the Crunch-Con series

Wizards of all ages are invited out for a magical night

Friday, Jan. 30 vs. Laval Rocket - Pediatrics Night presented by Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital

The team at Upstate will highlight pediatric care

Friday, Feb. 6 vs. Belleville Senators - Mates & Dates Night

A Valentine's Day inspired night focused on creating the opportunity for fans to make meaningful connections

The ultimate setting for a night out with friends, a fun date night, or the chance to meet someone new

Friday, February 20 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Hockey Is For Everyone Night

Celebrate diversity and inclusion in hockey

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Racing Night

Motorsports fans are invited to celebrate their love of racing with representatives from local tracks and drivers

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. Laval Rocket - Emo Night

The team will play music from all your favorite Warped Tour bands

Saturday, March 14 vs. Laval Rocket - Star Wars Night

The final game of the Crunch-Con series

Spend the night with your favorite Star Wars characters

Friday, March 27 vs. Hershey Bears - Stroke Awareness Night presented by Upstate Stroke Center

The team will share messaging and information about strokes

The Upstate Stroke Center will have a table on the concourse

Saturday, March 28 vs. Rochester Americans - Syracuse Canal Mules Night

The Canal Mules return to Syracuse as the Crunch take on an alternate identity for one night

The team will wear special Canal Mules jerseys

Friday, April 3 vs. Providence Bruins - Pucks For Paws presented by The Summit Federal Credit Union

Fans are welcome to bring their dogs to join them in cheering on the Syracuse Crunch

The concourse will feature local animal shelters and pet organizations

Saturday, April 18 vs. Belleville Senators - Fan Appreciation Night

Team photo giveaway courtesy of Tully's Good Times

Fans are invited to meet the team and get their team photo signed during a postgame on-ice autograph session

Specialty Group Nights

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Belleville Senators - How to Get a Job in Pro Sports Night

The evening will feature a pregame panel of professionals from across the sports industry

Fans can connect with talented sports employees and learn more about the career path

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Belleville Senators - Hockey Romance Night

- Hockey romance book lovers can enjoy a night celebrating the book genre

Saturday, December 13 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Trivia Night

The Crunch will hold a trivia contest hosted by Syracuse Trivia Company before the game

Select participants will be invited to take part in a trivia competition on the ice during an intermission

Monday, Jan. 19 vs. Rochester Americans - Literacy Day

Library card holders within the Onondaga County Public Library system can enjoy an afternoon at the Crunch

Friday, Jan. 30 vs. Laval Rocket - French Night

Local French classes are invited to celebrate the French language

Saturday, April 11 vs. Utica Comets - First Responders Night

The Second Annual Officer Michael Jensen Memorial First Responders Game

The first responders game will feature the Syracuse Police Department against the Syracuse Fire Department prior to the Crunch game

More information about additional nights, including the dates, will be announced later this season.

Along with the above nights, the Crunch will also hold Crunch Bunch Nights presented by Apex Entertainment on Nov. 15, Dec. 12, Jan. 19, Feb. 21 and March 14. On these nights, all Crunch Bunch members will receive a complimentary ticket. Additional tickets for family and friends may be purchased at a discounted rate of $20. Fans can sign up young fans for Crunch Bunch at www.syracusecrunch.com/crunchbunch.

The team also has Season Ticket Holder Redemption Nights on Dec. 12, Jan. 16, Feb. 4, March 1, March 22 and April 8. Redemption nights allow season ticket holders to turn in any unused tickets for new tickets to the selected redemption night.

Fans can additionally participate in Adopt-A-Kid Nights on Jan. 10, March 1 and April 3. Adopt-A-Kid Nights provide underprivileged kids and nonprofit organizations with tickets to a Crunch game courtesy of fan donations and corporate partnerships.

Student Rush Nights presented by Visions Federal Credit Union return to the Crunch this season. Held on Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 1, March 11, March 22, March 27, April 8 and April 12, students can show their Student IDs and purchase discounted $18 tickets.

The promotional schedule is subject to additions and changes throughout the season. More details will be made available for each night closer to the event.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







