Wolf Pack Drop 2-1 Decision to Penguins in Season Opener
Published on October 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack broke the ice in their season opener on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, but were unable to hold their lead. The result was a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to fall to 0-1-0-0 on the season.
Trey Fix-Wolansky broke the ice on a new season 10:43 into the hockey game, beating Sergei Murashov from in close. On a delayed penalty, Gabe Perreault took a pass in the left-wing circle and danced his way to the front of the net. There, he dished off the puck to Fix-Wolansky, who worked his way down low and ripped a shot off the back bar and out.
Initially, the play was not called a goal, but after a review, Fix-Wolansky was awarded Hartford's first tally of the season. It marked his first goal and point as a member of the Wolf Pack, while Perreault picked up his first AHL point in his AHL debut with the primary assist.
Valtteri Puustinen drew the Penguins even 8:32 into the second period, beating Dylan Garand for the Pens' first goal of the new season. Sam Poulin entered the zone on the left-wing side, then found Joona Koppanen behind the net. Koppanen connected with Puustinen in the right-wing circle, where he quickly snapped a shot by Garand to make it 1-1.
The Penguins outshot the Wolf Pack 11-5 in the final frame, peppering Garand in search of the game-winning tally. Owen Pickering found the marker at 3:33, making it 2-1 and giving the home side all the offense they needed on this night.
Raivis Ansons played the puck to the left-wing point for Pickering, who fired a shot into traffic that snuck by Garand for the eventual game-winning tally.
The Wolf Pack lifted Garand for the extra attacker in the final minutes, but were unable to find the equalizer.
The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, when the Penguins come to town! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available.
