Crunch Defeat Bears, 5-2, in Season Opener

Syracuse Crunch left wing Jakob Pelletier (right)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Hershey Bears, 5-2, tonight in the season opener at the Giant Center.

The Bears got out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but the Crunch responded with five unanswered goals to secure the victory.

Jakob Pelletier led Syracuse in scoring with two goals and one assist, while Charle-Edouard D'Astous notched one goal and two assists. Dominic James tallied his first two pro points with a goal and an assist. Six other Crunch skaters recorded at least one point tonight.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win stopping 14-of-16 shots. Clay Stevenson turned aside 34-of-38 shots for the Bears. Syracuse special teams converted on 3-of-6 power play opportunities while holding Hershey scoreless on four man-advantages.

After a scoreless first period, Hershey took a 1-0 lead just 28 seconds into the second frame. Ethen Frank skated down the left wing and dished it in through the five-hole from in front of the crease. The Bears doubled their lead as Frank scored his second goal of the night with a redirect in the slot. The Crunch cut Hershey's deficit by one at the 6:16 mark with the first power play goal of the night. Nick Abruzzese fed the puck through the slot off his backhand for Jakob Pelletier to lift in over Stevenson's right shoulder. Dominic James notched his first pro goal and tied the game, 2-2, at the 12:06 mark of the middle frame. Pelletier fed the puck to James who ripped it from the right circle while on the man-advantage.

At the 9:30 mark of the final frame, Syracuse took its first lead of the game. From the left circle, Charle-Edouard D'Astous rimmed the puck off the far post and into the net to give the Crunch a 3-2 lead. Pelletier recorded his second power play goal of the night extending the Crunch lead, 4-2, with 9:07 remaining in the third period. Boris Katchouk sent a pass across the slot to the left circle where Pelletier buried a snap shot. Gabriel Szturc potted an empty-net goal at the 19:29 mark, securing a 5-2 win for Syracuse.

The Crunch close out opening weekend tomorrow evening with a rematch against the Bears.

Crunchables: Declan Carlile skated in his 200th pro game tonight...Four Crunch skaters recorded multi-point games...Dominic James tallied his first pro points (1g, 1a).

