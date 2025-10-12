San Jose Outlasts Condors In 7-6 Season Opening Shootout

Published on October 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Viljami Marjala (3a), Roby Jarventie (1g-2a), and Rem Pitlick (1g-2a) each had three points, but the Bakersfield Condors fell 7-6 to the San Jose Barracuda in the season opener on Saturday.

Six combined goals were scored in the first period with Pitlick (1st), Seth Griffith (1st), and Riley Stillman lighting the lamp. Marjala and Jarventie each had two assists.

San Jose struck for two power play goals in the second period and extended their lead to 6-3 on an offensive zone faceoff win. Bakersfield answered back though late in the second on goals from Max Jones (1g) and Jarventie (1g) to make it 6-5 before the break.

The teams exchanged special teams goals in the third period, including a shorthanded marker from Rhett Pitlick (1g), his first professional goal. He finished with a team high seven shots.

UP NEXT:

The Condors opening weekend at home comes next Saturday and Sunday, October 18 and 19 with Leon Draisaitl Bobblehead Giveaway, Lunchbox Giveaway, and a full team autograph session. (Click here for tickets).







