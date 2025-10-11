Checkers Sign Jake Livingstone
Published on October 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Ahead of their season opener in Springfield against the Thunderbirds on Saturday night, the Checkers have signed defenseman Jake Livingstone to a one-year, one-way AHL contract.
Livingstone, 26, is coming off his second pro season with the Milwaukee Admirals, in which he recorded seven goals and nine assists in 59 games. In his AHL career, the Creston, BC, native has posted 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 127 outings. The 6-foot-4 defenseman has five NHL games under his belt, appearing with the Nashville Predators in 2022-23.
