Ads Get Point in OT Loss

Published on October 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI- Joey Willis and Jordan Oesterle scored goals as the Ads earned a point in a 3-2 OT loss to the Rockford IceHogs in the season-opener for Milwaukee.

The IceHogs grabbed the game's first goal as Brett Seney scored short-side on Ads netminder Matt Murray 13:49 into the contest.

The Admirals responded with a goal of their own less than three minutes later when Oesterle's seeing-eye shot from the high slot made it through traffic and past Rockford goalie Drew Commesso with 3:48 remaining in the first. Rookie Cole O'Hara earned the lone assist on the play.

After a scoreless sandwich frame, Willis got loose on a breakaway and slid the puck five-hole bast Commesso to give the Ads a 2-1 lead 7:07 into the third. It was the first goal of his professional career for Willis, who hails from nearby Elmhurst.

However, the Hogs would tie the score at two with a 6-on-5 goal by Jackson Cates with just 1:50 to go in the game, setting the stage for overtime, where Samuel Savoie won it for Rockford 98 seconds into OT with a snapper that beat Murray.

The Ads are now off for a week before they begin the home portion of their schedule next Saturday, October 18th at 6 pm at Panther Arena against the Texas Stars.







