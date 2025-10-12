Griffins Fend off Stars to Complete Weekend Sweep

Published on October 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman) Texas Stars' Cross Hanas in action(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, trailed 3-0 in the third period and battled back to within one Saturday, but suffered a second consecutive one-goal loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins, falling 3-2 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The first period saw 15 combined shots, but no goals to show for it. Ben Kraws stopped all seven Griffins attempts, including a short-handed breakaway chance by Dominik Shine. Michal Postava turned away all eight Stars shots in the frame in his North American pro debut.

The Griffins jumped in front when Shine redirected a point shot past Kraws for a power play goal 7:06 into the middle frame. Then John Leonard eluded a defender during a four-on-four skate and skipped a low shot into the net from the right circle to make it 2-0. Texas outshot Grand Rapids 13-9 in the frame, but Postava kept a clean sheet through 40 minutes.

Austin Watson grew the Griffins lead to 3-0 when he scored just over four minutes into the final frame, but the Stars put together a strong comeback effort. Harrison Scott netted his first career regular-season goal with over eight minutes remaining to make it 3-1, spoiling Postava's shutout bid. Former Griffins forward and Dallas native Cross Hanas brought Texas to within one with a tip-in against his old team with 4:30 to play. The Stars failed to score on a late power play and went 0-for-5 on the night as Grand Rapids hung on to claim their second straight one-goal victory.

Postava earned the win with 26 saves, while Kraws took the loss with 22 stops.

The Stars hit the road for the first time next weekend and take on the Rockford IceHogs at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the BMO Center, before facing the Milwaukee Admirals at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Panther Arena. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

