Gabe Perreault Leads Comeback Charge as Wolf Pack Beat Monsters, 3-2

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Hartford Wolf Pack scored their second third period comeback win of the season on Saturday night, striking three times in the third period to beat the Cleveland Monsters 3-2.

The first period featured the Monsters outshooting the Wolf Pack by an 8-4 margin, but Spencer Martin stood tall in his club debut, making eight saves.

The Monsters opened the scoring 11:38 into the middle frame when Corson Ceulemans potted his second goal of the season. Ceulemans was knocked down to the ice, but from his stomach found a loose puck and slid it through the five-hole of Martin for his second goal of the season.

Hunter McKown extended the lead to 2-0 at 16:21, potting his second goal in as many nights. McKown drove down the left-wing side, cut to the front of the net, and beat Martin with a forehand shot.

The sides played an even third period until two penalties 20 seconds apart flipped the game upside down. Jack Williams was whistled for slashing at 11:18, then at 11:38 Connor Mackey was given the same minor infraction.

During the four-on-four sequence, the Wolf Pack struck twice in just nine seconds to tie the hockey game.

First, Justin Dowling fed Gabe Perreault in the slot. The rookie released a quick shot that beat Zach Sawchenko at 11:56 to get the Wolf Pack on the board.

Then, on the ensuing faceoff, Jaroslav Chmelaø gained possession and drove down the right-wing side. He cut behind the net and tried to wrap the puck around but was denied by the right skate of Sawchenko. Trey Fix-Wolansky was on the doorstep, however, and found the loose puck. He lifted it over the right pad of the goaltender at 12:05 to tie the game.

The goal was Fix-Wolansky's third of the weekend, and his team-leading ninth of the season.

Mikael Pyyhtiä was guilty of high-sticking deep in the Cleveland zone at 18:40 of the third period, giving the Wolf Pack a power play chance in the final 80 seconds.

On the power play, Brendan Brisson connected with Perreault, who ripped his second goal of the night by Sawchenko at 18:59 to give the Wolf Pack their first lead of the night.

Martin slammed the door shut, making 35 saves to collect his first victory in his Wolf Pack debut.

The win improves the Wolf Pack to 5-0-0-0 all-time in Cleveland. The club also is currently riding a three-game point streak on the road (2-0-1-0).

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Dec. 5 when the Springfield Thunderbirds return. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.







