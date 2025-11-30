Penguins Fall in Hershey, 6-2

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







HERSHEY, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins ended their week of in-state rivalry games with a 6-2 loss to the Hershey Bears on Saturday night at Giant Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (15-5-1-0) fell behind early, and despite several late-period surges, the team couldn't maintain its momentum long enough to stage a comeback.

Hershey broke the ice at 5:42 of the first period, shortly after a successful penalty kill. Bears forward Graeme Clarke jumped out of the penalty box and joined the rush, took a pass from Brett Leason and tucked a backhand shot around Penguins goalie Joel Blomqvist.

Eighty-four seconds later Ilya Protas buried a power-play goal for the Bears, extending their lead to two.

The Penguins turned the tide in the second half of the first period and got on the scoreboard thanks to Jack St. Ivany with 3:41 left in the frame. Rutger McGroarty received an assist on the tally, establishing a career-best five-game point streak.

A quiet start to the second stanza quickly veered into a loud resurgence for Hershey, as the Bears received lamp-lighters from Sam Bitten and David Gucciardi three-and-a-half minutes apart.

Clay Stevenson conjured several sparkling saves as the Penguins put him under siege in the final shifts of the middle frame. He held Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at bay until Gabe Klassen tipped in a feed from Harrison Brunicke 36 seconds before the intermission.

The two clubs traded minor penalties back and forth until Hershey's Ivan Miroshnichenko converted on a four-on-three man advantage at 4:34 of the third period, making it a 5-2 game.

Protas polished off an empty-net goal with 5:50 remaining to round out the offense.

Stevenson secured his sixth-straight win for Hershey with 35 saves. Blomqvist left the game after the second period, having stopped 12 of 16 shots faced. Sergei Murashov denied six of seven shots in relief.

The Penguins are back on home ice next Friday, Dec. 5, when the Phantoms return for a second-straight 28/22 News Fan Control Friday, with $2 beers on sale from 6:00-7:30 p.m., courtesy of Coors Light. There will also be postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center. Puck drop against Lehigh Valley is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

-penguins-







American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.