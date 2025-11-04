Penguins Enter Week Full of North Division Foes

Published on November 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-2-0-0) remains East's top defense through 10 games

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Oct. 29 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Providence 3

A three-goal second period from the Bruins was enough to end Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's season-opening, seven-game win streak. Valtteri Puustinen recorded the lone goal for the Penguins on a shrewd feed from rookie defenseman Chase Pietila.

Friday, Oct. 31 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Bridgeport 2

The Penguins bounced back to spook the Islanders with an exciting win on Halloween. Sam Poulin scored two goals, while Danton Heinen added an insurance marker to send the Isles packing. Filip Larsson made 22 saves, improving to 3-0-0-0.

Saturday, Nov. 1 - PENGUINS 1 at Utica 3

The Penguins were defeated in a hard-fought matchup, their first of four clashes against the Comets. Utica tallied once in all three periods, ending with former Penguin Jonathan Gruden's empty netter. Aidan McDonough almost sparked a rally, finding twine late in the scored period for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 5 - PENGUINS vs. Toronto

The Penguins open a week of interdivisional foes with a visit from the Marlies. Last season, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton split its two-game series against Toronto, taking a shutout loss at home and earning a high-scoring win up North.

Friday, Nov. 7 - PENGUINS at Rochester

The Penguins head to the Flower City for the first and only time in the 2025-26 season. The Amerks hold second place in the North, but just had a five-game win streak snapped on Saturday.

Saturday, Nov. 8 - PENGUINS vs. Utica

The Penguins look to avenge their loss from last Saturday now that the Comets come to Northeast Pennsylvania. Utica ended a seven-game losing streak with that win, but still sits last in the league with 1.63 goals for per game.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has allowed 1.80 goals against per game, the second-best mark in the league and tops in the Eastern Conference.

- Danton Heinen is tied for the most points in the AHL with 14. His nine assists are also tied for fourth in the league.

- Sergei Murashov is tied for second-most wins in the AHL (5).

- Filip Larsson's .941 save percentage is tied for fourth-best among goalies with at least three games played.

- Valtteri Puustinen is four goals away from tying Michel Ouellet for seventh place in career goals with Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton. Puustinen is also three helpers away from tying J.S. Dea as the franchise's seventh all-time leader in career assists.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 9 8 1 0 0 16 .889

2. PENGUINS 10 8 2 0 0 16 .800

3. Lehigh Valley 10 6 3 0 1 13 .650

4. Hershey 9 5 3 1 0 11 .611

5. Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 .500

6. Hartford 9 3 4 2 0 8 .444

7. Bridgeport 9 3 5 1 0 7 .389

8. Springfield 9 1 6 1 1 4 .222

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Danton Heinen 10 5 9 14

Ville Koivunen^ 6 4 7 11

Sam Poulin 10 3 5 7

Tristan Broz 10 4 3 7

Ryan Graves 10 1 6 7

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Filip Larsson 3 3-0-0 1.64 .941 0

Sergei Murashov* 7 5-2-0 1.73 .931 1

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 5 Toronto Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 7 Rochester Blue Cross Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 8 Utica Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Mon, Oct. 27 (RW) Nolan Renwick Recalled from WHL

Mon, Oct. 27 (D) Daniel Laatsch Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Tue, Oct. 28 (D) Owen Pickering Recalled by PIT







