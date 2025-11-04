Checkers Assign Cole Krygier to Savannah
Published on November 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers announced today they have assigned defenseman Cole Krygier to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.
The 25-year-old blueliner has appeared in two games with Charlotte this season, suiting up for the Checkers on October 24 and 25 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Checkers return home following a three-game, three-city road trip to host the Syracuse Crunch on November 7 and November 8 at Bojangles Coliseum.
