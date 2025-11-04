Checkers Assign Cole Krygier to Savannah

The Charlotte Checkers announced today they have assigned defenseman Cole Krygier to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The 25-year-old blueliner has appeared in two games with Charlotte this season, suiting up for the Checkers on October 24 and 25 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Checkers return home following a three-game, three-city road trip to host the Syracuse Crunch on November 7 and November 8 at Bojangles Coliseum.







