IceRays Announce Organizational Changes

May 14, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







Corpus Christi TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League announce today that effective immediately, the team has added hockey and sports & entertainment industry veterans Steve Donner and George Manias as new Managing Partners to the club. Donner will take over as Chief Executive Officer and Manias as Chief Operating Officer. In their roles, Donner and Manias will assume complete control of day-to-day decision making and operations of the organization. Former team President Cassidy Lange will assume a role as a consultant and help to advise accordingly as needed throughout this transition.

Steve Donner is currently the majority owner of the Dothan United Soccer Club, of USL2. Steve was previously an original & influential founder & operator of the National Lacrosse League, and former co-owner of the Elmira Mammoth of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. In addition, Donner is the former president and CEO of the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League, founder and CEO of the Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League, the Rochester Rattlers of Major League Lacrosse, and the Rochester Raging Rhinos of the United Soccer League. Steve has also served as chief executive of several other professional sports teams and ventures throughout his career.

George Manias is currently the Founder & President of GemCo Sports & Entertainment (GSE), a boutique sports marketing agency focused on launching & operating professional sports teams, venues & leagues. Manias opened GSE after serving most recently as President/CEO of the Orlando Valkyries of the Pro Volleyball Federation (who just won the League Championship in just their second season), President/COO of the Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League, President/COO of the three time champion Albany Empire, of the Arena Football League and President/COO of several Minor League Professional Hockey teams, including those in the Central, United and ECHL Hockey Leagues. Prior to that, Manias led business operations and sales for several "Big 4" teams, such as the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL (winning back-to-back Stanley Cups), the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA and the Tampa Bay Lightning of the NHL. In addition to leading teams, Manias also launched industry leading sales consulting service agencies focused on revenue generation, including Legends Global Sales, owned by the NY Yankees & Dallas Cowboys) and Front Row Marketing Services, owned by Global Spectrum.

New CEO Steve Donner said " I am excited to work with George Manias in taking over the management responsibilities of the IceRays. We are making a long-term commitment to injecting new energy into the team and Coastal Bend community. We also plan on investing back into the community we serve long term. We believe in the team and the NAHL as a league. We are confident that our experience in hockey and sports will assist us in growing IceRays hockey and its fan and sponsor experience to a major league level. We can't wait to get started!

Manias, the teams new COO added, "Steve and I are thrilled to a take over the IceRays operations while also becoming active members of the Corpus Christi community. Our immediate goals for the organization are to entrench ourselves into this community, grow the sport of hockey in our market, provide a quality family, fun and affordable experience for our fans and ultimately win championships. Coach Cloutier has done a tremendous job recruiting talent, developing players, and winning games over the last couple of years and we are confident in his abilities to continue down that path under our leadership. We are appreciative towards the Lange family for all they have done for hockey over the last 18 years and are excited to get started and carry the momentum of a great 2024-25 season forward."

Former IceRays Team President Cassidy Lange said, " I think George and Steve's background in the sports industry will take the organization to the next level. I'm excited to see what they can do and wish them nothing but the best."

The IceRays are planning a press conference in the upcoming weeks to introduce the new managing partners live and in person, while also making several other exciting announcements regarding the team. Further details are to be announced soon.

About Corpus Christi IceRays: The Corpus Christi IceRays, a member of the North American Hockey League playing out of the American Bank Center in downtown Corpus Christi, TX. For more information or for all your ticketing needs, contact the IceRays Front Office at (361)-814-PUCK or visit www.GoIceRays.com. You can also follow the team through their social media platforms: Facebook @goicerays, Instagram @iceraysnahl, and Twitter @iceraysnahl

About North American Hockey League: Celebrating its 50th season in 2024-25, the NAHL, the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier II Junior league boasting 35 teams in 20 states from across North America. For more information, visit the NAHL website at https://nahl.com/

About American Bank Center: American Bank Center is an entertainment complex owned by the city of Corpus Christi and managed by Oak View Group with OVG Hospitality. The complex is in downtown Corpus Christi, Texas and consists of an arena, auditorium, and convention center. The facility hosts numerous conventions, trade shows, exhibitions, live performances, and sporting events. Located directly on the beautiful Corpus Christi Bay downtown, American Bank Center is flexible for any group offering complimentary Wi-Fi and premium food and beverage options.







