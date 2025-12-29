IceRays Swept by Brahmas Sunday Night 3-2

Published on December 28, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (13-15-3) comeback fell just short as the Lone Star Brahams (22-5-4) held on for 3-2 victory at the Hilliard Center Sunday night. The IceRays were handed their fourth straight loss which ties a season long losing streak.

For the second straight a Lone Star power play goal opened the scoring to give the Brahmas an early 1-0 lead. Brahmas defenseman Denver Damphousse tallied the fourth power play goal of weekend for Lone Star as the IceRays penalty kill struggles continue. Moments later, Nick Sinani committed a cross-checking game misconduct putting the Brahmas on five-minute man-advantage with a chance to extend the lead. Despite a few quality chances the IceRays held firm with the help of goalie Xander Miceli to keep the Brahmas off the board. Corpus Christi made a push late but still found themselves trailing after twenty minutes.

The IceRays penalty kill was able to rectify their mistakes in the second period and went a perfect 3-for-3 the rest of the night. Still without a goal through 35 minutes of action the IceRays went to their first power play of the night in search of an equalizer. The IceRays failed to convert but were given a second chance following a second Brahmas penalty with 30 seconds remaining in the period. Andrej Paricka needed just four seconds to find the back of the net and send the game to final period tied at 1-1.

A very territorial beginning to the third period was broken wide open on back-to-back goals from Lone Star just before the halfway point. Gustav Lexell broke the tie on a beautiful give-and-go with Vladimir Saibel who followed up with a goal of his own to give the Brahmas a 3-1 lead. The IceRays would get one back on a Johnny Maruna wrist shot to put Corpus Christi within reach but failed to find a tying goal in the final four minutes. The Brahmas held on to complete the sweep by a final score of 3-2.

