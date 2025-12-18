Corpus Christi IceRays Host Toy Drive & Teddy Bear Toss at Hilliard Center

Published on December 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are proud to host a special holiday weekend series on Friday and Saturday, December 19 and 20, against the Oklahoma Warriors. Fans are invited to celebrate the season with festive themes, special ticket offers, and community-focused events benefiting Nate's Next Kid Up.

"The holiday season is all about bringing people together, and this weekend allows us to do just that," said Amanda Marines, Vice President of Business Operations for the Corpus Christi IceRays. "We're excited to combine high-energy NAHL hockey with festive fun while also giving back to the community by supporting Nate's Next Kid Up. It's a great opportunity for families to celebrate the season and make a positive impact."

Friday, December 19, 2025 - Toy Drive Night

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Community Tie-In: Toy Drive benefiting Nate's Next Kid Up

Game Day Promo: Fans who bring one unwrapped toy will receive one free ticket to the game.

Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Teddy Bear Toss Night

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Community Tie-In: Teddy Bear Toss benefiting Nate's Next Kid Up

Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear to toss onto the ice when the IceRays score!

Post Game: Post Game Skate presented by RTFC

The IceRays will also host a variety of concourse activities throughout the weeked including ornament making, letters to Santa, and pictures with Santa! This holiday weekend promises exciting hockey, festive activities for the whole family, and meaningful opportunities to give back to the community.

Grab your tickets today! Kids get in free with a purchase of an adult ticket this week. $5 tickets are available for students and active military when you a show a valid ID at the Hilliard Center Box Office theday of the game.

"We're incredibly grateful to the Corpus Christi IceRays for choosing to support Nate's Next Kid Up during their holiday weekend," said Nate Gonzalez of Nate's Next Kid Up. "Opportunities like this help us continue providing critical resources and support to children and families in our community, especially during the holiday season."

For more information about the weekend or tickets visit goicerays.com.







