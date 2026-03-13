"Old Time Hockey Night" Headlines Big Weekend at Hilliard Center

Published on March 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - One of the most anticipated weekends of the season arrives at the Hilliard Center as the Corpus Christi IceRays (26-20-5) host the Amarillo Wranglers (18-29-4) for a two-game series. The IceRays will celebrate "Old Time Hockey Night," presented by Hilliard Law, featuring special guest Steve Carlson from the cult classic hockey film Slap Shot.

With the regular season winding down, the weekend is shaping up to be one of the most exciting of the year as Corpus Christi continues its push toward the playoffs.

BROADCAST / GAME INFORMATION

The weekend festivities kick off with Youth Sports Night, presented by AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi, on Friday, March 13, at the Hilliard Center. All kids who wear their youth sports jersey receive FREE admission. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. CT, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

On Saturday, March 14, fans can enjoy "Old Time Hockey Night", presented by Hilliard Law. Steve Carlson, one of the Hanson Brothers from Slap Shot, will host a special meet-and-greet during the second intermission. He will also take part in a postgame skate with fans, presented by RTFC.

The IceRays will wear specialty Slap Shot-themed jerseys to commemorate the night. Following the game, the jerseys will be available through a jersey auction on Dash, giving fans the chance to purchase their favorite player's jersey. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. CT.

Fans can watch the games on NATV or listen live on Retro Radio Corpus Christi by downloading the Retro Radio Corpus Christi app. Join the "Voice of the IceRays," Joey Erickson, all weekend long. Pregame coverage on both NATV and Retro Radio Corpus Christi begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

GET WRANGLED

The Corpus Christi IceRays have dominated the Amarillo Wranglers in the season series, winning five of the six meetings so far. After dropping the opening game in December, Corpus Christi has rattled off five straight victories against Amarillo, including a sweep in the Texas Panhandle in January.

Across the six head-to-head matchups, the IceRays have outscored the Wranglers 23-14 and controlled the special team's battle. Corpus Christi is 5-for-22 on the power play while posting a nearly flawless 18-for-19 penalty kill.

Generating offense has not been an issue for the IceRays. They've recorded 216 total shots against Amarillo, including five games with 30 or more shots on goal.

THIS JUST IN

Justin Thibault is putting together a spectacular rookie season in the Coastal Bend. After a two-point night against the Oklahoma Warriors, the left-shot forward now has 10 goals and 29 points in 35 games this season.

His first power-play goal of the year last Friday made him the fifth IceRay to reach double-digit goals this season.

The Lévis, Quebec native currently leads the team with a +16 rating. Thibault will look to join the 30-point club this weekend against a team he has already tallied seven points against in six games.

FOIL UP

Steve Carlson not only starred in the iconic hockey movie Slap Shot, but he was also an accomplished player in his own right. A native of Virginia, Minnesota, Carlson enjoyed a successful professional career that included 52 games in the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings.

Over a 17-year professional career, the 6-foot-3 forward appeared in 885 games across six different leagues. One highlight was his time with the Edmonton Oilers in the World Hockey Association (WHA), where he played alongside hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Carlson finished his career with the Baltimore Skipjacks of the American Hockey League, recording 207 points in 341 games from 1983 to 1987.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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