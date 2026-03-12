IceRays Prepare for "Old Time Hockey Night" Featuring Slap Shot's Steve Carlson

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays are turning back the clock with Old Time Hockey Night on Saturday, March 14, bringing a night of classic hockey nostalgia to the Hilliard Center. The IceRays are hosting the Amarillo Wranglers with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and doors opening at 6 p.m.

The themed event will feature special guest Steve Carlson who portrayed himself as Steve Hanson in the cult classic hockey movie Slap Shot. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Carlson during a special autograph session held at the second intermission.

"As an organization, we're always looking for ways to create memorable experiences that connect generations of hockey fans," said the IceRays Chief Operating Officer George Manias. "Old Time Hockey Night celebrates the history and personality of the game while giving our fans something truly unique both on and off the ice."

As part of the celebration, IceRays players will wear Slap Shot -themed specialty jerseys, adding to the throwback atmosphere. The game-worn specialty jerseys will also be available for fans to bid on through an online auction at fans.winwithdash.com, giving supporters the opportunity to own a unique piece of IceRays history by placing bids on their favorite player's jersey.

Following the game, fans are invited to take part in a free post-game skate with the team and Carlson presented by RTFC.

"Old Time Hockey Night" promises a full evening of entertainment both on and off the ice as Corpus Christi continues its push toward the postseason.

The IceRays will also be hosting Youth Sports Night on Friday to kick off the weekend series against Amarillo. Kids that wear a youth sports jersey get in FREE! Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

To avoid long lines at the Hilliard Center box office, purchase your tickets earlier in the day or throughout the week during operating hours.

Tickets for the event are also available now at Ticketmaster, GoIceRays.com, by calling 361-814-PUCK, or by emailing tickets@goicerays.com.







