Bobcats Take on Wings in Battle between 2nd & 3rd

Published on March 12, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bismarck Bobcats are back on home ice to take on the Aberdeen Wings in a battle between 2nd and 3rd place!

Season Series

The Bobcats are 2-3-1 against the Wings this season.

Who's Hot?

The Bobcats as a whole are on FIRE. Bismarck is 9-1-0 in their last 10 and have won 4 straight games.

Teddy Richardson has now won back-to-back Central Division Star of the Week. The St. Louis Forward this past weekend tallied 2 goals and 3 assists en route to the weekend sweep.

Evan Hazelberg was sharp for the Bobcats on Saturday and gave the Bobcats a chance to win the game. Hazelberg stopped 21/22 and notched his 3rd win of the season.

Matthew Martin continues his stellar season. The University of Alaska-Anchorage commit notched a goal and 3 helpers in the weekend split against the Bruins.

Rookie Jonathan Doucette scored 2 goals and added on an assist this weekend as he comes off an impressive campaign at the Top Prospects Tournament.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats swept the Watertown Shamrocks at home 6-3 and 2-1 in OT. The Cats are now 9-1-0 in their last 10 games.

The Wings split the weekend against the Austin Bruins at the Odde Ice Center with a 6-3 win and a 3-2 regulation loss.

The game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 3/13: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 3/14: 7:15 P.M.

Tickets are available by logging onto www.BismarckBobcats.com or you can call the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.