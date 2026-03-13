Final Regular Season Stretch Begins with Pair at Springfield

After enjoying a weekend of rest and relaxation, the Minnesota Wilderness return to game action this weekend with two contests at the Springfield Jr. Blues.

Minnesota arrives with a 2026 playoff spot secured after clinching a return to the post-season last weekend after the Anchorage Wolverines fell to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Friday night. The Wilderness (35-9-4) are now shooting to nail down first place in the Midwest Division, which they currently lead by 11 points over second place Fairbanks.

This weekend marks a rematch of a series from two weeks ago (Feb. 27-28), when Minnesota made its first trip to Springfield (25-19-5) for the 2025-26 season. That weekend, the Wilderness swept the Jr. Blues, winning by scores of 3-2 and 4-1.

Minnesota is 4-0 in the season series vs. Springfield. The pair opened the campaign with two games in Cloquet which the Wilderness triumphed 4-2 and 6-2.

Overall, the Wilderness have won three straight games.

Last weekend (March 6-7), the Jr. Blues split a weekend series at the Wisconsin Windigo. Springfield was victorious Friday in a shootout, 4-3. The Windigo countered with its own 4-3 win in regulation Saturday.

The contests this weekend will be at the Nelson Center in Springfield, IL. Friday night's game is set for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop, while Saturday, the teams will start at 6:05 p.m.

Wilderness Birthday: March 14 - Valdemar Andersen (21)

Media: Watch all games on NAHLTV.com.

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Wilderness 207 (4.31 GFPG) 118 (2.46 GAPG) 37 for 186 (19.9%) 32 for 185 (82.7%)

Springfield 152 (3.1 GFPG) 146 (2.98 GAPG) 43 for 210 (20.5%) 27 for 167 (83.8%)

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This week's opponent (all games Fri./Sat. unless otherwise noted)

1 x-Wilderness 48 74 2 @ Springfield

2 Fairbanks 51 63 2 @ Kenai River

3 Wisconsin 49 60 2 @ Chippewa

4 Anchorage 50 56 3 vs. Janesville (Fri., Sat., Sun.)

5 Springfield 49 55 2 vs. Wilderness

6 Janesville 47 45 3 @ Anchorage (Fri., Sat., Sun.)

7 Kenai River 49 37 2 vs. Fairbanks

8 Chippewa 49 21 2 vs. Wisconsin

x=clinched playoff spot







