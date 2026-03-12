Hat Tricks Wrap up Final Road Series of the Season with Two Games in Rochester

The Danbury Hat Tricks will close out their final road series of the 2025-26 season this weekend with a two-game set against the Rochester Jr. Americans at Rochester Ice Arena. Friday night's matchup begins at 7:30 PM, while Saturday's game is scheduled for a 7:00 PM puck drop.

Danbury enters the weekend 1-2-1-0 during a demanding six-game road swing that has taken the team through three consecutive weekends away from home.

Jr. Americans vs. Hat Tricks - Season Series

This weekend marks the final meeting of the season between the two clubs. Rochester has won three of the four previous matchups, outscoring the Hat Tricks 17-8.

The teams last met on December 19 and 20, when the Jr. Americans recorded a 5-0 win in the opener before claiming a 7-5 victory in the second game.

Owen King leads Rochester with three goals against Danbury. Ryan Shaw (2 goals, 3 assists), Sam Schulte (2 goals, 3 assists), and King (3 goals, 2 assists) each pace the Amerks with five points in the season series.

Rochester has gone 3-for-11 (27%) on the power play against Danbury. Jr. Americans goaltenders have posted a 2.03 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage, including one shutout by Florian Wade.

For the Hat Tricks, Kai Elkie leads the way with two points (both assists) against Rochester. Seven different Danbury players have scored a goal in the series. The Hat Tricks have yet to convert on any of their 13 power-play opportunities against the Amerks.

Danbury goaltenders have combined for a 4.26 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage in the matchup, with no shutouts.

Jr. Americans Overview

Rochester enters the weekend second in the East Division with a 34-15-1-0 record, good for 69 points and sixth overall in the NAHL standings. The Jr. Americans have already clinched a playoff berth.

They are coming off a road split against the Northeast Generals, falling 4-0 in the opener before rebounding with a 4-2 victory. Rochester has won three of its last five games and six of its last ten.

The Amerks have scored 185 goals (7th in the league) while allowing 131 goals (6th fewest).

Special teams have been a strength for Rochester:

Power Play: 22.53% (14th in league)

Penalty Kill: 82.19% (9th in league)

They have scored 41 power-play goals (14th) and seven short-handed goals (11th), while allowing just one short-handed goal all season, the fewest in the league.

Ryan Shaw leads the team with 72 points (37 goals, 35 assists) and also tops the club in goals (37), plus/minus (+24), and penalty minutes (91). Adam Gionta leads Rochester with six game-winning goals.

In goal, Rochester netminders have combined for a 2.59 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage with two shutouts, both by Florian Wade.

Jensen Carlstrom and Wade each have 17 wins, while Wade leads the tandem with a 2.38 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the weekend sixth in the East Division with a 24-21-4-3 record, totaling 55 points and sitting 18th overall in the league standings.

The Hat Tricks are coming off a two-game road sweep by the Johnstown Tomahawks, falling 3-1 in the opener before dropping a 4-3 overtime decision in the second game.

Danbury has won two of its last five games and six of its last ten.

The Hat Tricks have scored 164 goals (14th in the league) while allowing 165 (20th).

Special teams numbers include:

Power Play: 17.86% (25th)

Penalty Kill: 80.95% (11th)

Danbury has scored 35 power-play goals (27th) and six short-handed goals (17th), while allowing five short-handed goals (25th).

Kai Elkie leads the Hat Tricks in scoring with 52 points (16 goals, 36 assists), while Matt Shpungin leads the club with 20 goals.

Ludovik Gauvin leads the team with four game-winning goals and also owns the club's best plus/minus rating at +16. Gavin O'Hara leads Danbury with 135 penalty minutes.

In goal, Danbury netminders have combined for a 2.97 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage with five shutouts - four by Jon Dukaric and one by Luke Brassil.

Jon Dukaric leads the team with 19 wins, a .914 save percentage, and a 2.74 goals-against average.







