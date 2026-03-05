Hat Tricks Head to Johnstown for Crucial Two-Game Series in Playoff Race

Published on March 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue the second of three straight road series this weekend with an important two-game set against the Johnstown Tomahawks at First Summit Arena. Both teams are battling for the sixth and final playoff spot in the East Division, with the Hat Tricks holding a six-point lead and nine games remaining on their schedule (Johnstown has ten).

Friday's game begins at 7:30 PM, while Saturday's faceoff is set for 7:00 PM. The weekend also marks the final regular-season meeting between the two teams and the only matchup played in Johnstown.

Tomahawks and Hat Tricks Overview

The season series between the teams has been evenly matched. Each club has won two games and both have scored 14 goals in the four meetings. The last matchup came on January 8 and 9 at the Danbury Ice Arena, where the Hat Tricks claimed a 3-2 victory in the opener before the Tomahawks responded with a 6-5 overtime win the following night.

Nick Jarmain (5 goals, 1 assist) and Jack Genovese (3 goals, 3 assists) each have six points to lead Johnstown against Danbury, while Jarmain's five goals are the most in the season series. The Tomahawks are 1-for-11 (9%) on the power play in the matchup.

Johnstown's goaltenders have combined for a 2.95 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in the series with no shutouts.

For Danbury, Matt Shpungin leads the way with six points (4 goals, 2 assists) and also tops the Hat Tricks with four goals against Johnstown. The Rabbits are 2-for-8 (25%) on the power play in the season series.

Goaltender Jon Dukaric has appeared in all four games against the Tomahawks, posting a 3.44 goals-against average and .900 save percentage with no shutouts.

Tomahawks Overview

Johnstown currently sits seventh in the East Division with a 20-21-5-3 record, totaling 48 points (23rd in the league).

The Tomahawks are coming off a road split against the Rochester Jr. Americans, falling 4-3 in the opener before rebounding with a 5-4 win in the second game. Johnstown has won two of its past five games and three of its last ten.

Offensively, the Tomahawks have scored 140 goals (25th in the league) while allowing 167 goals (23rd).

On special teams, Johnstown has converted 21.39% of its power-play opportunities (19th in the league) and owns an 82.54% penalty kill (8th in the league). The Tomahawks have scored 40 power-play goals (14th) and six short-handed goals (19th) while allowing six short-handed goals (16th).

Nick Jarmain leads the Tomahawks with 57 points (32 goals, 25 assists) and also tops the team in goals (32), game-winning goals (15), and plus/minus (+14). Emerson Marshall leads the team with 92 penalty minutes.

In net, Johnstown's goaltenders have combined for a 3.26 goals-against average and .900 save percentage with two shutouts, both recorded by Zack Ferris. Ferris also leads the team with nine wins. Nikita Olekshenko owns the team's best save percentage (.913) and goals-against average (3.09).

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury currently sits sixth in the East Division with a 24-20-3-3 record, totaling 54 points (16th in the league).

The Hat Tricks are coming off a road split against the Maine Nordiques, dropping the opener 7-2 before bouncing back with a 5-1 victory. Danbury has won three of its past five games and seven of its last ten.

The Hat Tricks have scored 160 goals (12th in the league) while allowing 158 goals (20th).

On special teams, Danbury has converted 17.35% of its power-play chances (19th in the league) and owns an 81.68% penalty kill (11th). The Hat Tricks have scored 32 power-play goals (24th) and six short-handed goals (16th) while allowing five short-handed goals (22nd).

Kai Elkie leads the team with 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists), while Matt Shpungin tops the club with 18 goals. Ludovik Gauvin leads the team with four game-winning goals and also owns the club's best plus/minus rating (+16). Gavin O'Hara leads the Hat Tricks with 133 penalty minutes.

In goal, Danbury's netminders have combined for a 2.97 goals-against average and .904 save percentage with five shutouts (Luke Brassil and Jon Dukaric, four by Dukaric). Jon Dukaric leads the team with 19 wins, a .914 save percentage, and a 2.73 goals-against average.







