Tight-Checking Series Returns to Auburn as Hat Tricks Close February in Maine

Published on February 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks wrap up the month of February in Auburn, Maine, facing the Nordiques in the third and final regular season series between the clubs on February 27 and 28.

Danbury opened February in Auburn and now concludes it there. This weekend also begins a demanding stretch away from home. With 11 games remaining, the Rabbits have seven on the road, including seven of the next nine and three straight road weekends.

Nordiques vs. Hat Tricks - Season Series Breakdown

When these teams last met on February 6 and 7 in Auburn, Danbury dropped the opener 3-2 in overtime before responding with a 1-0 shutout victory the following night.

Goals have been at a premium in the four matchups this season - just 16 total goals, with Danbury holding a 9-7 edge.

Jack Klevby has scored the most goals against the Hat Tricks with four, and four different Nordiques (including Klevby) have posted two points each against Danbury. Maine is 2 for 18 (11%) on the man advantage in the season series. Nordiques goaltenders have combined for a 2.23 goals-against average and .929 save percentage with no shutouts against Danbury.

Kai Elkie (1 goal, 3 assists) leads the Hat Tricks with four points against Maine, while Peter Freel and Tanner Terranova each have two goals. Danbury is 3 for 16 (19%) on the power play in the series.

Jon Dukaric has appeared in all four meetings, posting a stellar 1.73 goals-against average, .955 save percentage, and one shutout.

Nordiques Overview

Maine enters the weekend third in the East Division with a 28-12-2-1 record for 59 points (9th in the league). The Nordiques are coming off a split against the Rochester Jr. Americans, losing 4-1 before bouncing back with a 3-2 win, and are fresh off a bye week. They have won two of their past five and six of their last ten.

Offensively, Maine has scored 131 goals (26th in the league) while allowing 119 (6th best in the league).

Special teams numbers show:

15.14% power play (29th)

81.14% penalty kill (12th)

28 power-play goals (26th)

7 short-handed goals (9th)

8 short-handed goals allowed (5th most in league)

Austin Borggaard leads the Nordiques with 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists), while Jack Klevby has a team-high 20 goals. Borggaard also owns nine game-winning goals and a team-best +20 rating. Henry Butte leads Maine with 81 penalty minutes.

In goal, Maine netminders have combined for a 2.53 goals-against average and .913 save percentage with eight shutouts (Lukas Fursten - 5, Max Larsson - 2, Matt Wood - 1). Fursten leads with 16 wins, five shutouts, a .927 save percentage, and a 2.19 goals-against average.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury sits sixth in the East Division with a 23-19-3-3 record for 52 points (17th in the league). The Hat Tricks are coming off a 4-2 weekday home victory over the New Jersey Titans and have won two straight, four of their past five, and seven of their last ten.

The Hat Tricks have scored 153 goals (12th in the league) and allowed 150 (20th).

Special teams numbers:

16.28% power play (26th)

82.20% penalty kill (10th)

28 power-play goals (27th)

6 short-handed goals (16th)

4 short-handed goals allowed (26th)

Kai Elkie leads Danbury with 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists), while Matt Shpungin paces the team with 18 goals. Ludovik Gauvin and Tanner Terranova each have three game-winning goals, while Gauvin holds a team-best +16 rating. Gavin O'Hara leads the club with 129 penalty minutes.

Danbury goaltenders have combined for a 2.93 goals-against average and .906 save percentage with five shutouts (Luke Brassil and Jon Dukaric - 4). Dukaric leads the team with 18 wins, a .917 save percentage, and a 2.65 goals-against average.

With the regular season winding down and a heavy road schedule ahead, this weekend in Auburn presents another critical opportunity for Danbury to gain ground in the East Division standings.







