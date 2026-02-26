Brahmas & Rhinos Split Series - 1-0 in Game 2

Friday: Lone Star Brahmas 0 @ El Paso Rhinos 4 - We've only got a few more games left in the regular seasons Rhinos fans, and this week it'd be the Lone Star Brahmas who pay a visit to the Sun City. The puck dropped promptly at 7:00 pm and both teams took straight to the ice to begin the fight. A powerplay opportunity arose with eight minutes left in the period where the Rhinos would take the first goal of the night. Kamden Kaiser would be awarded this goal, followed a few minutes later by Gaige Giblin to put us up 2-0 by the end of the first period.

After the first intermission we return to the ice where Kaiser takes his second goal of the night, widening our lead to 3-0 over the Brahmas. Unfortunately for the Brahmas they'd still sit scoreless as we head in to the third.

Jacob Solano takes an empty net goal with just under five minutes to go and Rhinos would take the first game of the series with a 4-0 shutout.

Saturday: Lone Star Brahmas 1 @ El Paso Rhinos 0 - Game #2 is upon is and with it the last game of the weekend, but after last night's shutout can the Brahmas bring it back?

First and second period is all scoreless as both teams fought for control fiercely, but we'd go into the third period without a single goal being scored. It wouldn't be until the Brahmas' Dylan McFadden would score the only game of the day, giving the Brahmas a 1-0 win to split the series.







