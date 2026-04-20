Rhinos Up 2-0 in Semis

Published on April 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







The Rhinos will play back at home this weekend as their playoff berth continues!

Up 2-0 games in the best-of-five series, the Rhinos beat the New Mexico Ice Wolves twice in two games on the road. Now they're returning home Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25 (if necessary), to continue the road to the Robertson Cup!

Corey Heon, Rhinos President and General Manager states, "Winning two on the road puts us in a great position coming back home, and we now have a chance to close out the series at home. Being in the playoffs means everything--this is what you work for all season--and playing in front of our amazing crowd brings a level of energy and intensity that pushes us every shift. It's a huge edge for our group, and we're excited to be back in our building with that support behind us."

The Rhinos boasted a successful regular season, ending third place in their division.

Single game tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or at the Box Office one hour before game start. Season ticket holders may purchase playoff ticket packages by emailing seasontickets@elpasorhinos.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

Rhinos Up 2-0 in Semis - El Paso Rhinos

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