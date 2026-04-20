Thank You to the Fans - NAHL Playoffs - White Game Jersey Auction

Published on April 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Dear Hat Tricks Fans,

Writing this end-of-season letter is something we truly cherish.

It's an opportunity for us, as an organization, to recognize you-the fans-for your unwavering support and enthusiasm throughout the entire season. You are the heart and soul of Danbury Hat Tricks hockey.

This past season brought the highest attendance totals in our team's history. While we fell short of capturing our second championship, there were no shortage of unforgettable, edge-of-your-seat moments.

How about January 9th against Watertown? Jonny Ruiz netting his 200th career goal with just 19 seconds remaining, followed by Eli Rivers delivering the overtime game-winner on the very same night. Or Grady Friedman lighting the lamp in overtime against Port Huron on Alumni Night in April-simply incredible moments - blow the roof off the building kind of hockey - Wow!!!

As we head into our 7th season, we've built a strong foundation and an exciting future lies ahead.

Preparations for next year are already underway. While we're looking forward to an enjoyable summer, we're just as eager for October, when the puck drops once again.

We're also excited to share that upgrades are coming to the arena, elevating the game-day experience to an even higher level. We look forward to seeing you at our annual summer events-and introducing a few new ones.

Thank you for your continued dedication and passion for the Hat Tricks and Danbury hockey.

Rabbits, baby!!!

Ownership, Staff, Players & Management







North American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.