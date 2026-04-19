Black Bears Surge Early, Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead over Hat Tricks

Published on April 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Maryland Black Bears wasted no time asserting control, scoring three times in a span of just over two minutes in the opening period on their way to an 8-1 victory over the Danbury Hat Tricks in Game 2 of the East Division Semifinals.

With Gavin O'Hara assessed a tripping penalty 7:48 into the first period, Maryland capitalized on the man advantage. Harrison Smith carried the puck down the near-side boards and threaded a cross-ice pass to Tanner Duncan, who buried the opportunity to open the scoring and give the Black Bears a 1-0 lead.

Just 16 seconds later, Maryland struck again. The puck worked its way along the far-side boards to Brady Anes, whose shot caught Jon Dukaric off guard and found the back of the net to double the lead.

The Black Bears continued to press, extending the margin to 3-0 just over two minutes later when Liam Doherty fired a shot from the near-side half wall that beat Dukaric high on the glove side.

Maryland added to its lead in the second period on a delayed penalty, as Ryan Franks sent a shot through traffic that slipped past Dukaric to make it 4-0 with 9:06 remaining in the middle frame.

Franks struck again three-and-a-half minutes later, recording his second of the night and forcing Danbury to make a change in goal, with Luke Brassil replacing Dukaric.

The Black Bears continued to pour it on late in the period, as Graidan Insaina tucked a shot short side past Brassil to push the lead to 6-0 with 3:34 remaining in the second.

Danbury broke through before the end of the period, with Gavin Burke scoring with 39 seconds left to spoil the shutout bid and make it 6-1.

Maryland added two more goals in the third period to seal the 8-1 final.

The series now shifts to Danbury for Game 3, scheduled for 7:00 PM, as the Hat Tricks look to regroup on home ice.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.