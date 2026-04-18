Wilderness Upended in Game 1

Published on April 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







A late third period flurry to erase a 2-goal deficit came up just short Friday night, as the Minnesota Wilderness fell to the Anchorage Wolverines, 3-2, in game 1 of the Midwest Division Semi-finals.

With Anchorage leading 3-1 late in the third period, the Wilderness pulled goaltender Ryan Gerlich for an extra attacker and moved within one with 12 seconds left thanks to an aggressive effort from Theo Kiss. After a missed shot from Noah Dziver resulted in a puck battle just to the right of the Anchorage net, Kiss gained possession after lifting the stick of an Anchorage fore-checker and swept the puck toward the front of the net, hoping it would reach Avery Anderson. Instead, it deflected off the skate of a Wolverine defender and into the back of the net for Kiss' first ever junior hockey playoff goal.

Luc Bydal finished with a hat trick, scoring all three Anchorage red-lighters.

Goaltender Kai Weigel frustrated the Wilderness on multiple occasions, making 28 saves with two of his most critical coming less than a minute apart in the final period.

The first came when Dziver carried the puck into the Wolverine zone on the left side, then sent the puck across to Anderson in the right circle who thought he would have a sizable open net to shoot at. But Weigel slid across from right-to-left to shut the door with 9:55 remaining.

Then with 9 minutes left, Weigel denied Caleb Kim on a breakaway chance with a last-second closing of the five-hole.

Talan Blanck deposited Minnesota's first goal in the contest. He notched his premier post-season tally with an assist to Joe Luger and a Weigel miscue. Weigel played the puck from behind his net and attempted to send it out of the defensive zone, but his clearing attempt was cut off by Luger along the right boards. Luger then found Blanck all alone in the left circle who sent the puck past Weigel before the goaltender could get back into position.

That goal tied the game, 1-1, with 8:30 left in the first period.

Minnesota outshot Anchorage, 30-27. Gerlich finished with 24 saves in his first ever playoff start.

Both teams finished the game scoreless on two power play chances.

Game 2 of the Best-of-5 series is Saturday night. Puck drop at the Aspirus St. Luke's Sports and Event Center will be at 7:15 p.m. CDT.

Anchorage's victory also ensures a third game in Proctor this weekend. The two squads will tangle again Sunday night, also at 7:15 p.m. CDT.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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