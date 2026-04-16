Homer Selects Canisius for his NCAA Destination

Published on April 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







After completing one of the best individual seasons in Minnesota Wilderness history, Zachary Homer determined where his next stop in his career will be.

Homer has announced his commitment to play his collegiate hockey at Canisius University. Canisius is a NCAA division one institution that competes in Atlantic Hockey America. The school is based in Buffalo, NY.

"This is a blessing," said Homer. "I'm excited to prove myself at the D1 level."

Homer, a forward in his second season with the Wilderness and third in the NAHL, has done a lot to prove himself at the junior level.

This season, Homer established himself as the Wilderness' new goal scoring king. He finished the 2025-26 regular season with new team marks for single-season goals (39) and game-winning tallies (11). He also set new franchise career highs in both categories - 61 for overall goals and 15 in the game-winning variety.

In addition, the 20-year-old Birmingham, MI, native finished the season with three hat tricks for another single-season record.

"At some point, to win hockey games, you gotta be able to score goals and that kid (Homer) knows how to score goals," said head coach Zach Stepan. In an interview on KDAL radio's "Bruce Ciskie Show", Stepan said the organization shares in the excitement for Homer's NCAA commitment.

"If you really dig deep into the goals that he scored, there's been a lot of times he's been the reason we've won in the third period because he's been the one finding a way to get the puck in the back of the net. It's not just the games we've won, 6-1, and he's got four, he's been scoring big goals for us the entire season in big moments."

Stepan added that while many players are eager to score in the critical latter stages of a game, Homer is one of those unique talents that knows how to get it done.

"He's been around the block; he not only wants it, he knows how to execute."

A Wilderness team that stacked up its own set of club records has tremendously helped Homer with his achievements. This season, Minnesota hit new highs in regular season wins (42), points (89), goals scored (249) and consecutive games without a regulation loss (15), just to name a few of the records set.

"I couldn't give enough credit to the team and staff I am surrounded by," said Homer. "They make it easy to go to work every day."

Homer gives credit to all teammates he has skated with over his two seasons in Cloquet: "I play for the best staff, best team in the country, surrounded by the best people. All the guys have put me in a situation to play my best hockey; we've been rewarded together and put together big team wins."

Homer gives extra credit to one who has also helped him re-write the team record books.

"Playing with Noah Dziver over the last two years has been phenomenal," he said of his teammate with whom he played with over most of his 115 games with the Wilderness.

Dziver's achievements this season include new franchise marks in career points and assists as well as single season assists.

The Wilderness begin play in the Robertson Cup playoffs this weekend, taking on the Anchorage Wolverines in the best-of-five Midwest Division semi-finals. Homer says he's relieved to have his commitment sewn up before they embark on the post-season.

"The only focus I have now is winning hockey games at all costs; I'm super excited to begin this playoff run and chase a Robby with my family."

Proctor's Aspirus St. Luke's Sports and Event Center will host games 1 and 2 in this weekend's playoff series Friday and Saturday nights with the potential for a game 3 Sunday night. All contests this weekend begin at 7:15 p.m.

The remaining contests in the series will be played in Anchorage, AK, on the weekend of April 24.

Homer, who is in his final season of junior hockey eligibility, will begin skating with Canisius next Fall.

"It seems they are building a great hockey program, and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of it," said Homer.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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