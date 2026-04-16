Hat Tricks Clash with President's Cup Champion Black Bears in East Division Semifinals

Published on April 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







After sweeping the New Jersey Titans in two games on the road in last weekend's East Division Quarterfinals, the Danbury Hat Tricks now turn their attention to the top team in the North American Hockey League. Awaiting them is the Maryland Black Bears-the 2025-26 President's Cup champions and East Division titleholders-in a best-of-five semifinal series beginning Friday night.

Game 1 is set for Friday, April 17 at 7:00 PM at Piney Orchard Arena, followed by Game 2 on Saturday, April 18 at 6:30 PM in Maryland. The series then shifts to Danbury Ice Arena for Game 3 on Thursday, April 23 at 7:00 PM, with Game 4 scheduled for Friday, April 24 at 7:00 PM if necessary. A decisive Game 5, if needed, will be played Sunday, April 26 at 6:30 PM back at Piney Orchard Arena.

Season Series Snapshot

The two clubs closed out their regular season against one another just two weeks ago, splitting a competitive set. Danbury claimed a 4-1 victory to clinch a playoff berth, while Maryland responded with a 3-2 overtime win in the finale.

Across six regular season meetings, Maryland took four of six contests and outscored Danbury 29-22. Their Thanksgiving matchup at Piney Orchard Arena proved especially lopsided, with the Black Bears winning both games by a combined 17-6 margin.

Harrison Smith paced Maryland with eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) against Danbury, while Ryan Franks added four goals. The Black Bears converted 7 of 34 power play opportunities (21%) in the season series. Their goaltenders posted a combined 3.39 goals-against average and .845 save percentage, with no shutouts.

For Danbury, Kai Elkie and Kai Mencel each recorded five points (2 goals, 3 assists) to lead the way. Six different Hat Tricks players-Elkie, Mencel, Willem Kerr, Peter Freel, Matt Dabrowski, and Ludovik Gauvin-scored two goals apiece against Maryland. Danbury went 5-for-33 (15%) on the man advantage, while its netminders combined for a 4.66 goals-against average and .867 save percentage, also without a shutout.

Black Bears: A League-Best Powerhouse

Maryland enters the series as the NAHL's most dominant team, posting a league-best 49-6-3-1 record for 102 points. The Black Bears closed the regular season by winning 17 of their final 18 games, with their only loss coming against Danbury.

Offensively, Maryland scored 248 goals (second in the league) while allowing just 136 (third fewest). Their special teams were equally effective, converting at 23.57% on the power play (ninth) and killing penalties at an 85.19% rate (third). They totaled 62 power play goals (third), added 10 shorthanded goals (sixth), and allowed six shorthanded goals (21st).

Smith led the team with 96 points (24 goals, 72 assists) and a +42 rating, while Franks set a franchise record with 31 goals. Tanner Duncan and Franks each recorded seven game-winning goals, and Logan Deuling led the team with 171 penalty minutes.

In goal, Maryland posted a combined 2.22 goals-against average and .899 save percentage with nine shutouts-seven from Ryan Denes and two from Dom Gotto. Denes led the way with 27 wins, a 2.07 GAA, and a .909 save percentage.

This marks Maryland's fifth postseason appearance in eight seasons. A year ago, they fell to the Maine Nordiques in the East Division Semifinals, and two seasons ago, they reached the Robertson Cup Final before falling to the Lone Star Brahmas.

Hat Tricks: Momentum Meets Opportunity

Danbury arrives in the semifinals riding momentum after an impressive sweep of the Titans. The Hat Tricks secured their first-ever playoff victory with a 3-0 shutout in Game 1 before closing the series with a 4-1 win.

Captain Brendan Boring leads the team with four playoff points (2 goals, 2 assists), while Matt Shpungin, Lukas Zimovcak, and Boring each have two goals.

Special teams have been a major strength early in the postseason. Through two games, Danbury is operating at 33.33% on the power play (third in the league) and a perfect 100% on the penalty kill (first). The Hat Tricks have scored three power play goals-most in the playoffs-and added one shorthanded tally, also leading the league.

Between the pipes, Jon Dukaric has been dominant, posting a .988 save percentage and a 0.50 goals-against average, along with one shutout in the opening round.

With confidence building and history already made, the Hat Tricks now face their biggest challenge yet-taking on the league's top team with a trip to the East Division Finals on the line.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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