Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2026-27 Season: Chad Pietila

Published on April 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Chad Pietila!

Pietila, from Howell, MI, is a 5'9 160 lbs defenseman who just wrapped up his season with Howell High. The 18 year old appeared in 25 games scoring 16 goals, 24 assists, for 40 total points. He is 4th overall on his team in points, but 1st overall within defense.

"Chad is a high end defenseman from one of the top programs in Michigan with a high end coach in Keith Robertson. He has a ton of skill and plays with quite a bit of sandpaper. He will be quite an asset to our backend. The fans at the Odde will love how this kid plays" says Assistant Coach David Mitchell.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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