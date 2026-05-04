Wings Come Back to Aberdeen with Central Division Finals Series Tied

Published on May 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings had their first two games of the Central Division Finals of the Robertson Cup Playoffs played in Riverside Arena located in Austin, MN. They dropped their first game against the Austin Bruins in a close match, but would bounce back in Game 2 with a score of 2-0.

(Friday, May 1st - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN) Right away in the first period, the Wings would find themselves in the penalty box, setting the Bruins up on the man-advantage. Just 53 seconds into the Power Play for the Bruins, EJ Paddinton would score his 3rd of the post season, quickly giving Austin the 1-0 lead. Aberdeen would have to kill off a penalty shortly after this goal, but after, it would be Aberdeen who would respond. Jibber Kuhl would get his 4th of the post season from Easton Edwards and Matthew Martin. After, Aberdeen would get a few chances on the Power Play, but would not be able to take the lead throughout the rest of the period. Both teams would go into their locker rooms tied at one a piece.

In the second, each team would start out in the penalty box, and they would both get even scoring chances. However, at the halfway mark of the period, Brody Dustin would get his 3rd goal of the postseason, grabbing the Wings first lead of the game. This goal would be assisted by Owen Pitters and David Hruby. With this being the only goal of the period, Aberdeen would have a 2-1 lead heading into the final period of the night.

In the third, Aberdeen would try their hardest to keep their lead, but Austin would have something to say about that. At the 14:51 mark, Matsvewi Marshchanok would find the back of the net. Each team would trade penalties, but neither would score on the man advantage. Matsvei Marshchanok would score again, reclaiming the Austin lead just five minutes after his initial goal. Towards the end of the period, Aberdeen would try and pull their goaltender in an attempt to tie the game, but they would be unable to do so. Aberdeen would drop game one with a score of 3-2.

Willum Braun would start Game One and would stop 28 of 31 shots, and ended the night with a .903 SV%.

(Saturday, May 2nd - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN) Game Two would have a turnaround from Game One. Although Austin would outshoot Aberdeen in the first period, it would be Aberdeen who would get on the board at the 4:56 mark. Brody Dustin would score off a rebound chance from Owen Pitters and David Hruby. After, Austin would get a couple chances on the Power Play, but Aberdeen would successfully kill off those chances.

In the second period, the Wings would come out strong and would outshoot the Bruins. The Wings would have a couple chances on the Power Play, but would not be able to find the back of the net on those chances. Even though they would not be able to score on those Power Play chances, the Wings would still have the 1-0 lead heading into the final period of the weekend.

In the third, tensions would start to rise, and penalties would be traded between teams. The Wings would still successfully kill off the Bruins Power Play throughout the third period. As time would wind down on the clock, the Bruins would pull their goaltender in an attempt to take the game to overtime. Instead, the Wings would score on the empty net with just 5 seconds remaining in the period. This would also count as a Power Play goal. This would be Easton Edwards 5th of the postseason, and would be assisted by Jonathan Doucette and Cooper Anderson. The Wings would win Game Two, forcing a Game 4 in the Odde, with a score of 2-0.

Willum Braun would start Game 2 stopping all 30 shots.

Now, the Wings look ahead to Games 3 and 4 this weekend in the Odde Ice Center. No matter the outcome, these will be the last games played in the Odde for the season. Tickets for these games are now live on tickets.aberdeenwings.com, they can also be purchased at all C-Express locations in Aberdeen, or at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Box Office. Corporate Barstools are also available for purchase! Doors open at 5:30, puck drops at 7:15. Be sure to bring those ProAg Supply and Healthcare Plus Rally Towels and Pack the Odde! If necessary, Game 5 will be played in Austin on May 11th.

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North American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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