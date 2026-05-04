Wilderness Fall for Second Straight Night

Published on May 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness took the lead twice in game 2 of the Midwest Division Finals Saturday night but could not hang on as the Wisconsin Windigo skated away with a 3-2 victory. The Windigo now lead the best of 5 series 2-games-to-none with a chance to win the series at home next weekend.

Bryce Dahl scored on a rebound of a shot by Max Edwards with 9:44 left in the first period to give the Wilderness the game's first lead. River Freeman also assisted on Dahl's first playoff tally.

Wisconsin answered just under 5 minutes later when Aidan Hickok struck on the power play.

Minnesota regained the lead early in the second period thanks to tight forechecking in the offensive zone. Zach Homer blocked a clearing attempt by Devin Berg that sent the puck directly to Talan Blanck in the slot, who backhanded it past Max Larsson to put the Wilderness back in front 2-1 at the frame's 2:04 mark. That goal gives Blanck six in the post-season which leads all NAHL playoff scorers.

Later in the second, Ryan Mottau brought the Windigo back to even with 11:41 left. Wisconsin then took the lead to stay thanks to Beau Kralovec's goal at the 6:08 mark of the third.

The Wilderness applied pressure in the latter stages, but Windigo netminder Max Larsson held strong with saves that included two from Homer in the final seconds.

Shots on goal finished even at 31 with Larsson making 29 saves. Ryan Gerlich took the loss stopping 28 Wisconsin shots.

Both teams had six power play chances. The Wilderness were denied on all of their man-advantage opportunities while Wisconsin went 1-for-6.

The series now shifts to the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield, WI, for game 3, set for Friday, May 8. The Wilderness and Windigo will meet at the Ponds of Brookfield with puck drop scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

Wilderness Fall for Second Straight Night - Minnesota Wilderness

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