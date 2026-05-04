Oklahoma Adds Talent from Alaska, Tenders Brayden Spain
Published on May 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are very excited to announce the tender signing of '07 Forward Brayden Spain, from Willow, Alaska. Spain, who comes in at 5'9, 180, spent his most recent season with Team Alaska 18UAAA in which he was just under a point per game. A dynamic forward, Brayden has a knack for putting up points whether by scoring goals or creating great opportunities for his teammates.
Welcome to Oklahoma, Brayden!
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