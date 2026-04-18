Warriors Announce Tender of '08 Brock Potter

Published on April 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are proud to announce the tender signing of '08 Defenseman, Brock Potter from Seacoast Performance Academy 18UAAA.

Potter, who is from Madison, CT, brings great size to OKC, standing 6'2 and weighing 185 pounds. The left-handed shot isn't afraid to get involved offensively as well, totaling 32 points in 59 games with SPA.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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